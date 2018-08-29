Kyle Ridley, a young guitarist from New Orleans, had lived in New York City for only a few weeks when a doo-wop group singing in the subway stopped him in his tracks.
“They had this Motown sound that reminded me of the Temptations,” Ridley recalled recently. “For New Yorkers, that’s an every-day thing. For me in my first month there, I was blown away.”
Not much of a singer himself, Ridley hired the group to record some of his original music. One singer in particular, Bill Hudson, stood out. “His voice was so beautiful, like golden butter,” Ridley said. “As I learned more about him, we really connected.”
So much so that Ridley formed an 11-piece soul band, John the Martyr, around the 70-year-old Hudson. In addition to Ridley, John the Martyr features two other New Orleans natives: drummer Dustin DiSalvo and guitarist Chris Hines.
“Feeling Good,” a song destined for the band’s forthcoming debut album, speaks to their strengths. In temperament and tone, it recalls the Impressions’ “People Get Ready”; Hudson’s voice, all warmth and soul, evokes Curtis Mayfield’s. Swells of organ and horns are judiciously arranged. The song eases into a saxophone solo before resolving with Hudson a cappella.
John the Martyr will make its New Orleans debut on Saturday at Tipitina's, performing at a benefit for the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity. The Big Easy Brawlers open the show at 10 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Growing up, Ridley jammed informally with friends but never played on the local club circuit. After graduating from St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Metairie, he attended LSU before graduating from the University of New Orleans’ film program. He bounced around to Asia, Austin and Los Angeles before landing in New York City three years ago.
Hudson is a native of Harlem who saw the likes of James Brown at the Apollo Theater. He sang in bands while serving in the military, then detoured into the insurance business while raising a family. Later, he spent seven years performing aboard cruise ships with a doo-wop group called Spank.
Some news accounts have made him out to be a down-on-his-luck guy suddenly “discovered” in the subway, a slant that’s not exactly accurate.
“Lots of the press in New York has been about this ‘rags to riches’ thing,” Ridley said. “But we’ve all played on the subway. Playing in the subway is a normal thing. You’re on your way to rehearsal or the studio with your horn or guitar, you might as well play.
“Bill was doing it because he loves it, not because he needed spare change.”
They rented rehearsal time in a small room at the Guitar Center in Times Square, writing and rehearsing original material and recording demos on a laptop.
“That’s how I got to know him,” Ridley said. “He wouldn’t sing a song until he had internalized the lyrics. So we talked about our lives and connected that way.”
Upon hearing the demos, DiSalvo, like Martin a St. Martin's alumnus, and Hines, a graduate of Metairie Park Country Day School, were convinced: they should start a band with him.
As befitting a band born in the Big Apple, John the Martyr is stocked with a diverse population from all over the world. Violinist Kiho Yutaka is from Japan. Saxophonist Martin Seller is from Germany.
“This kind of band could only happen in New York, with this eclectic group of people and this soul singer,” Ridley said. “To be in a band with people from all over the world is a treat.”
John the Martyr has progressed quickly. In less than two years, they’ve built a following in New York and have signed with an independent record label to release their debut album.
And come this weekend, the New Orleanians in John the Martyr will notch another milestone with their first-ever gig at Tipitina’s.
“To us, Tipitina’s has always been, ‘You’ve got to be a legend to play there,' " Ridley said. "It’s the Holy Grail, to come back and play there. So this is pretty surreal.”