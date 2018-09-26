The options for live music in New Orleans this week include an infamous neo-soul singer in need of a watch, a singer-songwriter popular in the Christian music world and a scion of a fabled North Mississippi blues legacy.
Cedric Burnside Project
10 p.m. Friday, Tipitina’s, $12
As the grandson of legendary Mississippi bluesman R.L. Burnside and the son of drummer Calvin Jackson, Cedric Burnside was born into the blues. A drummer and guitarist, Cedric grew into a formidable musician in his own right, backing his legendary grandfather onstage for years. Based near his family’s longtime home near Holly Springs, Mississippi, Cedric traffics in hill country blues laden with droning guitars and gruff vocals that sometimes veers into jam-band territory. He often turns stages into back porches, spinning tales about his grandfather even as he carries on the tradition. He recorded his current album, “Benton County Relic,” with drummer/slide guitarist Brian Jay, with whom he also tours. Hear the Cedric Burnside Project on Friday at Tipitina’s; Malcolm Lightnin’ is also on the bill.
Kristin Diable and Kathryn Rose Wood
8 p.m. Friday, Chickie Wah Wah, tickets at the door.
New Orleans-based Americana singer-songwriter Kristin Diable is one of the city's most distinctive voices. Hers is adorned with burnished soul and smoldering emotion. Her Americana ruminations on life and love, intimate in their initial form, are structurally sound enough to accommodate more elaborate arrangements. She released her sumptuous national debut, "Create Your Own Mythology," in 2015. More recently, her music has turned up in the Amazon series “One Mississippi.” On Friday, she’ll share a bill at Chickie Wah Wah with another of the city’s singer-songwriters, Kathryn Rose Wood.
Ms. Lauryn Hill
7 p.m. Wednesday, UNO Lakefront Arena, $24.50 and up
Ms. Lauryn Hill will almost certainly show up at the Lakefront Arena. The question is when. Hill has earned a well-deserved reputation for tardiness in recent years, arriving onstage when the spirit so moves her, even if it bears no relation to the show’s advertised start time. As a result, she has eroded much of the goodwill she established with “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” Her 1998 solo debut, following her hit-making turn with the Fugees, was a potent, powerful collection of hip-hop street smarts, R&B firepower and neo-soul cool. Spiked with the hit singles “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Ex-Factor” and “Everything is Everything,” it sold millions of copies, won the Grammy Award for album of the year and is widely considered one of the decade’s best albums. She has yet to release another official album of new material. Her current tour marks the 20th anniversary of “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”
Mat Kearney
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Joy Theater, $28.50 and up
Mat Kearney grew up in Oregon listening to ’90s hip-hop and R&B while also strumming chords on an acoustic guitar. Those seemingly diametrically opposed approaches continue to inform his music, a synthesis of classic singer-songwriter songcraft and programmed beats and other electronic elements — think Ed Sheeran or Twenty One Pilots. Kearney made his major-label debut with 2006’s “Nothing Left To Lose”; the title track was a hit, and the song “All I Need” was featured prominently in “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS.” He’s placed songs in more than two-dozen TV shows and charted singles on both the Adult Top 40 and Christian music charts. He released his fifth album, “Crazytalk,” via his own label in May. Kearney brings his Crazytalk Fall Tour to the Joy Theater on Sunday. Atlas Genius and Juke Ross open the show.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
At Snug Habor, singer Betty Shirley stages a tribute to Bessie Smith and Nina Simone.
R&B singer Erica Falls wails at d.b.a.
FRIDAY
Trombonist Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet fire up at d.b.a.
Ever-popular cover band the Topcats is at Rock ‘N’ Bowl.
SATURDAY
Sexual Thunder and DJ Rusty Lazer are at One Eyed Jacks.
SUNDAY
Cajun bandleader Bruce Daigrepont hosts a fais do-do at Rock ‘N’ Bowl starting at 5 p.m.
Pianist Josh Paxton performs two solo sets at Snug Harbor.
MONDAY
Michot’s Melody Makers spin contemporary Cajun music at d.b.a.; the $10 admission includes Cajun food.
WEDNESDAY
Julie Odell and Kate Teague team up at Gasa Gasa.