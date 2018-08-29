The options for live music in New Orleans this week include a rock-leaning jam band, a first-rate “boogaloo” jazz combo and a legendary singer-songwriter on his final tour.
Umphrey’s McGee
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Joy Theater, $30-$45
Umphrey’s McGee formed at the University of Notre Dame. Though often lumped into the jam band category for their extensive improvisations, no-two-shows-alike credo and open-taping policy, the band members take many cues from prog-rock and hard-rock bands; they’re more likely to cover Pink Floyd or Led Zeppelin than the Grateful Dead. They can also veer from the burbling pop-funk of “Bad Friday” to the guitar riffage of “Cut the Cable.” The band has released two studio albums in 2018: “It’s Not Us” and a surprise follow-up, “It’s You.” Umphrey’s McGee headlines the Joy Theater on Thursday. Opening the show is the Nth Power, the funk/soul band powered by former Beyonce drummer Nikki Glasper. The Nth Power will be augmented by the Spirit Horns featuring trumpeter Jennifer Hartswick and saxophonist James Casey of the Trey Anastasio Band.
Mark Rapp and Wess Anderson play Lou Donaldson
8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Snug Harbor, $25
Alto saxophonist Wess “Warmdaddy” Anderson’s illustrious career in modern jazz includes acclaimed albums as a leader and a longtime membership in the Wynton Marsalis Septet. After earning a master’s degree in jazz studies from the University of New Orleans, trumpeter Mark Rapp has performed around the globe, backing everyone from Branford Marsalis to Darius Rucker. Anderson and Rapp joined forces in a quintet inspired by the sound of alto saxophonist/composer Lou Donaldson’s 1960s albums, which featured a funky, soul-jazz hybrid called “boogaloo.” Anderson and Rapp explored their fresh take on “boogaloo” via their 2017 album “Natural History.” They’ll perform music written or inspired by Donaldson on Friday during two sets at Snug Harbor.
Erica Falls
8 p.m. Saturday, Chickie Wah Wah, tickets at the door.
Erica Falls has a potent voice steeped in soul and sass, with a stage presence to match, showcased in a variety of settings. As Galactic’s regularly featured vocalist, she has given such songs as Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” a glorious funk-soul remake. She also was a highlight at various Allen Toussaint tributes in the wake of his passing and has collaborated with the likes of Joe Sample, Dr. John, Sting, No Doubt, Joss Stone, John Fogerty and many more. She has built a reputation as a leader in her own right, thanks in part to such solid releases as 2017's "HomeGrown." She and Galactic have been on the road as part of Trombone Shorty’s Treme Threauxdown Tour, but during a break in that tour, she’ll headline Chickie Wah Wah with her own band.
Paul Simon
8 p.m. Wednesday, Smoothie King Center, $89 and up
Paul Simon has been doing a lot of summing up as of late. He granted more than 100 hours of interviews to longtime Los Angeles Times music critic Robert Hilburn for a recent biography, “Paul Simon: The Life.” And he’s calling his current tour Homeward Bound tour his farewell outing. (Unlike Elton John’s ongoing farewell, it is unlikely to last three years.) The more than two dozen songs in the set list span Simon’s entire career, from Simon & Garfunkel classics (“America,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Boxer”) to his solo hits (“Graceland,” “You Can Call Me Al,” “Late in the Evening,” “Still Crazy After All These Years”) to “Wristband,” a song from his 2016 album “Stranger To Stranger.” Simon’s New Orleans stops in recent years have usually been at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (or, in the case of a memorable December 2015 tribute to Allen Toussaint, at Le Petite Theatre). On Wednesday, Simon and his band headline the Smoothie King Center.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Guitarist Jimmy Robinson and percussionist Michael Skinkus join forces at Snug Harbor.
Bassist George Porter Jr. is joined by drummer Herlin Riley and keyboardist Joe Ashlar at the Maple Leaf.
Local rock band South Jones celebrates the release of its new “Room to Breathe” album at Tipitina’s.
Sample the eclectic Egg Yolk Jubilee at d.b.a.
FRIDAY
Alvin “Youngblood” Hart and Jake La Botz team up at Chickie Wah Wah.
The John “Papa” Gros Band and Soul Project share a bill for a free show at Tipitina’s.
Experience sousaphonist Kirk Joseph’s Backyard Groove at the Maple Leaf.
Traditional jazz clarinetist Aurora Nealand & the Royal Roses play a free 6 p.m. show at d.b.a., followed at 10 by the Soul Brass Band.
SATURDAY
Aaron Foret fronts his swamp pop band at Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
Mia Borders plays the late set at the Blue Nile.
Forward-thinking Cajun band the Pine Leaf Boys hits d.b.a. at 11 p.m.
SUNDAY
Saxophonist Roderick Paulin, whose credits range from the Rebirth Brass Band to orchestral projects, leads a jazz quartet at Snug Harbor.
Starting at 8 p.m. at Chickie Wah Wah, Papa Mali, Reggie Scanlan, Dave Easley and Peter Bradish explore the music of the Grateful Dead via Wake the Dead.
Dash Rip Rock rocks d.b.a. late.