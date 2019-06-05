In the video for his single “Bubblin,” Anderson .Paak pokes fun at rap clichés, even as he proves himself to be a first-rate rapper who, after years of struggle, is enjoying his newfound success.
In the video, he discovers an ATM that spits out an endless stream of cash. He gleefully spends it on all manner of excess, from fur coats to scantily clad women (one of whom actually woos the ATM over dinner). He literally fills a pool with bills, and dives in.
In the final scene, Paak, having sprung four additional arms, is crushed by the ATM as it topples off the roof of a convenience store. It may be intended as a warning about the dangers of excess. Or maybe it was just a funny way to end the video.
Either way, anyone who has spent any time with the 33-year-old Paak’s catalog — or simply watched his 2016 National Public Radio “Tiny Desk Concert” with his band, the Free Nationals — knows, calling him a “rapper” falls far short of fully describing his artistic abilities.
He is a multi-instrumentalist and an especially accomplished drummer. During performances, he divides his time between a drum kit and ranging around the stage with a microphone. He spent the whole of the “Tiny Desk Concert” behind the drums, laying down one tight groove after another, replicating the beats from his recordings.
While “Bubblin” certainly qualifies as a hip-hop single — and Paak's long-sought commercial breakthrough resulted in part from his collaborations with rap mogul and mentor Dr. Dre — much of his music ranges far afield of the genre. Songs like “Heart Don’t Stand a Chance” and “Put Me Thru” are straight-ahead soul/R&B, with Paak playing up the sandpapered elements of his singing voice.
No one genre, it seems, can contain his creative dexterity. That multidisciplinary approach may have delayed his commercial breakthrough; marketing strategies are often better suited to single-minded artistic outputs.
But by being himself, in all his multifaceted glory, the always-enthusiastic Paak has finally connected with a larger audience that appreciates his variety. On May 30, he headlined New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time, a sure sign that an artist has arrived.
Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals (the name is styled with a period) bring their Best Teef in the Game Tour to New Orleans for a Thursday night show at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square, which seems to be having a quiet summer. The only other announced concerts on the Champions Square calendar so far are ’90s alternative rockers Bush and Live on July 30 and country hitmaker Chris Young on Sept. 6.
The Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals show is all general admission, standing room only. Tickets in the “pit” area near the stage are $65.50 plus service charges. Tickets for the rest of the venue are $35.50 plus service charges.
Born Brandon Paak Anderson in Oxnard, California, Paak cut his teeth playing drums in a church band. Based in Los Angeles, he experimented with various sounds and styles on mixtapes, even as he struggled to keep his family afloat.
He released his 2014 full-length debut album, “Venice,” independently. His 2016 album “Malibu” earned a best urban contemporary album Grammy nomination.
For 2018’s “Oxnard,” he signed with Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment, which gave him even more visibility; so did the album’s guest turns by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Dre himself. “This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint,’ The Game’s "The Documentary’ and Kanye West’s ‘The College Dropout,’” Paak told Rolling Stone.
Just six months later, on April 19, he released yet another album named for a California town, “Ventura.” Written and recorded at the same time as its predecessor, “Ventura” became Paak’s first album to crack the Top 10 on Billboard’s mainstream album chart, entering at No. 4.
Indicative of his range, the album’s guests include Motown great Smokey Robinson, who is featured on the single “Make It Better,” and rapper Andre 3000, of Outkast, who appears on the album’s opening track, “Come Home.”
Another of hip-hop’s more eccentric personalities, Andre 3000 seems to be a kindred spirit of Paak’s. Both subscribe to a sort of geek-chic aesthetic — neither is afraid to wear knee-high tube socks onstage.
And both are unafraid to push hop-hop in fresh directions.