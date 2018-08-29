The Krewe of Endymion's 2019 Endymion Extravaganza in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will feature Lionel Richie, Flo Rida and Chicago.
The Extravaganza will follow the Endymion parade on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
With more than 3,000 riders, Endymion, which first rolled in 1967, is Carnival's largest parade. All 20,000 or so tickets to the extravaganza generally sell out.
Krewe founder/captain Ed Muniz and his team have a history of booking big names for their post-parade party, which, with its ice chests and tables piled high with food and drink, is akin to a mass tailgate party in formal attire.
Rod Stewart headlined this year (and returned to the city weeks later for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival). Other Endymion Extravaganza headliners in recent years have included KISS, Luke Bryan, Pitbull and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.
Flo Rida is apparently an Endymion favorite: he shared the bill with KISS at the 2016 Extravaganza.
Richie was recently in town to perform at the 2018 Jazz Fest.
The theme of the 2019 Endymion parade is "Wonder Tales of Science Fiction."