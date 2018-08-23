Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee and dancing violinist Lindsey Stirling found common ground during their co-headlining orchestral concert Wednesday at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square. And it wasn’t just in the Ozzy Osbourne/Sia mash-up which concluded the night.
In her skeleton leotard or shorts and sneakers, dashing and leaping about as she worked a glittering electric violin, Stirling seemed like an especially chipper and athletic cheerleader. The raven-maned Lee, in a long red gown girded in black, was a Goth warrior queen keeping the darkness at bay.
But as Stirling revealed during a mid-set monologue ahead of “First Light,” a sunny, upbeat exterior is not necessarily her default mode. As a student at Brigham Young University, she battled depression and anorexia; self-loathing and self-hatred were constant companions, just as stage fright is now. Thus, her pre-show regimen involves meditation, prayer, positivity exercises and visualization, all “to fill my mind with so much confidence that there is no more room for fear and self-doubt.”
Little to no fear or self-doubt were evident Wednesday. Years ago, Stirling resolved to prove wrong the “America’s Got Talent” judges who deemed a dancing violinist too unusual for the masses. She took her talents directly to the people via her own hugely popular YouTube channel. Turns out there was indeed a viable market for a violinist who danced choreographed routines to her own synthesis of classical, hip-hop, pop and rock.
At Champions Square, Stirling struggled with the humidity and resultant sweat – she apologized to fans sitting near the stage in the “splash zone” – but powered through. She stepped in time with her four female dancers. She magically appeared inside a clear box. She leapt off risers and squared off with her guitarist, always engaged and engaging, as the locally sourced orchestra flanking either side of the stage emphasized the classical elements in her hybrid.
Evanescence was an unknown band from Little Rock, Arkansas, before “Bring Me to Life,” featuring a rapped refrain by Paul McCoy of south Louisiana modern rock band 12 Stones, hijacked rock radio and MTV in 2003. Lee is the lone holdover from those days; the Evanescence of today is essentially her solo project.
On Wednesday, she alternately sat at a piano or stood front and center, gripping a microphone stand as she let her soaring voice rip. One robust line, laden with round, full-bodied notes, followed another; Lee is a more operatic version of Heart’s Ann Wilson.
The orchestra gave Lee’s diary meditations of resolve even more drama. The 2017 Evanescence album “Synthesis” featured symphonic arrangements of previously released songs. Thus, violins have become as familiar to Evanescence as guitars. No one seemed to enjoy their presence more than Lee. “That’s the real, legit sound of the orchestra tuning up,” she said, as the musicians prepped for the next song. “That’s the real deal, people.”
By contrast, the impact of Evanescence’s guitarists, who sat for most of the show, was minimal; the guitars were barely audible. The band’s drummer expended much energy triggering samples of skittering electronic percussion.
Lee introduced a cover of the Beatles’ “Across the Universe” by noting that some songs “transport you to another place, another time, a sweet memory.” Stirling bounded onstage briefly to reprise the violin solo she provided for the recorded version of “Hi-Lo” on “Synthesis.”
The hip-hop cadence early in the anti-suicide anthem “Imperfection” built to its full-lunged chorus: “Don’t you dare surrender, don’t leave me here without you/Cause I could never replace your perfect imperfection.” Lee might as well have written it for Stirling.
Perhaps being mindful of Champions Square’s curfew, Lee and company dropped a handful of songs featured at other recent shows. Their regular set clocked in at just over an hour.
Stirling, amped as always, joined Evanescence and the orchestra for an encore of Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tears” combined with Sia’s “Alive.” The musicians stood, as did the audience, finally. A bass line carried “No More Tears”; the electric guitar was louder than it had been, but could have been louder.
Lee and Stirling, meanwhile, rocked out together, not so different after all.