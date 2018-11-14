The options for live music in New Orleans this week include a hardcore honky-tonk singer, an acclaimed Americana duo and a cutting-edge R&B group.
Naughty Professor
10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Howlin’ Wolf, $15
Naughty Professor, the jazz-funk sextet formed by Loyola University jazz studies students in 2010, has been in near-constant motion this year. The band notched its first tour of Europe this summer, followed by a monthlong headlining tour of the northeast and Midwest; they called it the Fiends Tour, after an instrumental song recorded during a two-night stand at the Maple Leaf last year. Immediately following the Fiends Tour, Naughty Professor hit the road once again as the opening act on the Head Banga Tour, a contemporary New Orleans music showcase featuring Tank & the Bangas and Big Freedia. After wrapping up that tour this month with a series of sold-out shows in California, Naughty Professor returns to New Orleans for two special shows at the Howlin’ Wolf. On Friday, the band will be joined by vocalist Paul Meany of alt-rock ensemble Mutemath. On Saturday night, they’ll welcome special guest keyboardist Shaun Martin of jazzy combo Snarky Puppy.
Dale Watson
8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rock ‘N’ Bowl, $15
With a voice as deep and unflinching as Dale Watson’s, it’s no surprise he traffics in hard-core Texas honky-tonk music, throwing in outlaw country, rockabilly and Western swing for good measure. At his own nightclub in Texas, he’ll also oversee games of bingo that involve a live chicken relieving itself on a number board. On his 2016 album “Live at the Big T Roadhouse: Chicken Sh!# Bingo Sunday,” his brooding baritone and simpatico band wrangled Merle Haggard’s “The Bottle Let Me Down" and Jerry Reed’s “Amos Moses,” as well as a like-minded assortment of original material he calls “Ameripolitan.” Rock ‘N’ Bowl is a favorite local stop for Watson. He’ll be joined there this Saturday by the Creole String Beans, the local ensemble that pumps out a south Louisiana jukebox medley of swamp pop and sax-powered rhythm & blues.
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore
8 p.m. Saturday, Chickie Wah Wah, $25
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore have traveled the same road from different directions. Alvin, a Southern California native, cut his teeth with revved-up Americana band the Blasters and is now Americana music’s gentleman troubadour. Gilmore, hailing from Lubbock, is an elder statesman of a Texas music tradition that combines country, folk and rock ‘n’ roll. Last year Alvin and Gilmore joined forces for a tour, sharing the stage as they swapped stories and songs. Their collaboration yielded a joint album, “Downey to Lubbock,” that intermingles blues, country, folk, Western swing and more. They revisit songs by Woody Guthrie (“Deportee”), Lightnin’ Hopkins (“Buddy Brown’s Blues”) and Kenner native Lloyd Price (“Lawdy Miss Clawdy”), and contribute two originals. They’re back on the road for another collaborative tour, backed by the Guilty Ones.
The Internet
8 p.m. Tuesday, House of Blues, $28.50-$79.50
The contemporary R&B band The Internet is built around vocalist/songwriter Syd Bennett, who first came to prominence as the deejay and only female member of Tyler the Creator’s alternative hip-hop collective Odd Future. With The Internet, Syd — she was Syd tha Kyd in her Odd Future days — seems more able to be herself. The Internet’s third album, “Ego Death,” earned a Grammy nomination as best urban contemporary album of 2015. The band members spent 2017 releasing solo projects before coming together again to craft this summer’s “Hive Mind.” Syd, fellow Odd Future alumni Matt Martians (who functions as a producer) and bassist Patrick Paige II, guitarist/vocalist Steve Lacy and drummer Christopher Smith craft what’s been called “kaleidoscopic, neo-soul, future sounds.” The Internet’s highly anticipated fall tour stops at the House of Blues on Tuesday. Moonchild opens the show.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Postmodern Jukebox brings its time-shifting stage show to the Joy Theater.
FRIDAY
The Honey Island Swamp Band plugs in for the late set at d.b.a.
Modern jazz ensemble Astral Project is at Snug Harbor.
Singer-songwriter Kelcy Mae Wilburn fronts her Ever More Nest ensemble at Chickie Wah Wah, on a bill with Caleb Caudle.
SATURDAY
See Big Head Todd & the Monsters at Tipitina’s.
The Soul Rebels hit d.b.a. for the late show.
Just Fine, a Mary J. Blige tribute band, is at the House of Blues.
SUNDAY
Jazz vocalist Cindy Scott fronts a quartet at Snug Harbor.
Soja headlines the House of Blues.
MONDAY
Singer-songwriter Nicki Bluhm is at Tipitina’s on a bill with Gill Landry.
WEDNESDAY
Tipitina’s hosts “TIPSgiving,” a benefit for the New Orleans Mission, featuring Darcy Malone & the Tangle, Noisewater and the Fortifiers. Bring a donation of winter clothing or canned food and receive $5 off the price of admission.
Horror-rock band Ghost haunts the Orpheum Theater