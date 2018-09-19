The options for live music in New Orleans this week include a plethora of major concerts from the Superdome to the Smoothie King Center to the Civic and Joy theaters.
Suicideboy$
9 p.m. Thursday, Joy Theater, sold out.
Much music from New Orleans is joyful and celebratory. Not so the music of the duo Suicideboy$. Aristos “Ruby da Cherry” Petrou and Scott “Slick Sloth” Arcenaux Jr. present a bleak point of view. They're at the forefront of the so-called “SoundCloud rap” movement, a hip-hop subculture that took root on the digital music platform. “SoundCloud rap” has become shorthand for underground rappers who often sport short, colored dreads and grim lyrics, and subscribe to the tenets of Atlanta’s “trap” subgenre; think Lil Peep, Lil Uzi Vert and Suicideboy$. The local duo’s new album, “I Want to Die in New Orleans,” boasts song titles that speak to a local pedigree, including “Carrollton” and “Krewe du Vieux (Comedy & Tragedy),” rendered with distorted bass lines and shouted vocals. Suicideboy$ have sold out theater-size venues around the country, a trend that will continue when their current tour concludes with a sold-out hometown show at the downtown Joy Theater.
Taylor Swift
7 p.m. Saturday, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, $90 and up
Taylor Swift’s current “Reputation” album exposed a side of her that fans hadn’t seen. Having experienced many of the pitfalls of massive success, Swift was in no mood to suffer fools. On some songs and videos, she is aggrieved, not altogether pleased with “what you made me do.” But many of her fans have grown up alongside her and are fine with where Swift is in her evolution. Her “Reputation” stadium tour stops at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday. In an effort to capture the profits that ordinarily would go to scalpers, Swift priced her tickets high from the start. Thus, “side/possibly limited view” seats in the Dome’s upper level qualify as the “cheap” seats at $90; floor seats near the stage are in the $450 range. High prices aside, the Dome will be full on Saturday for a show that also includes Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.
Drake
7 p.m. Monday, Smoothie King Center, $54 and up
The dominance of Drake continues. The Canadian rapper with the platinum pop sense has shattered streaming records with singles from his current “Scorpion” album. The smash “In My Feelings” was the undisputed song of the summer of 2018, thanks in part to the viral “Kiki challenge” dance. “In My Feelings” exposed the sights and sounds of New Orleans to a massive international audience via the bounce-influenced beat, a sample of the late local rapper Magnolia Shorty, the contributions of local producer BlaqNmilD and a video shot on the streets of the city. Drake’s Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour — so named because the opening act is Atlanta trio Migos — stops at the Smoothie King Center on Monday. The show is “in the round,” with the stage set in the middle of the floor. Standing-room-only floor tickets, as well as reserved seats in the arena’s upper and lower bowls, are still available.
The Decemberists
8 p.m. Wednesday, Civic Theatre, $39.50-$189
After 18 years together, Portland, Oregon-based indie/folk rock band the Decemberists was ready to shake things up. To that end, the Decemberists’ latest album, “I’ll Be Your Girl,” was recorded with a new producer in a different studio. However, lead singer Colin Meloy says his general outlook has not changed. “I don’t think I’ve ever written with a sense of optimism,” he’s said. “My songs all tend to the dark side. But I think this record draws some ironic humor out of that. It’s not a negative record. It’s intended for a shared experience of disgust and cynicism with the country today.” All that heaviness is leavened by songs that tend toward anthemic singalongs, as well as the band’s habit of staging elaborate audience participation drills, especially during encores. The Decemberists headline the Civic Theatre on Wednesday; the duo Kacy & Clayton opens the show.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band are featured for Zydeco Night at Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
New Orleans drummer Shannon Powell powers a combo at Snug Harbor.
FRIDAY
Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo brings its Head Over Heels tour to the Joy Theater.
The Brass-A-Holics are featured at Tipitina’s.
SATURDAY
Multithreat New Orleans instrumentalist and vocalist Shamarr Allen celebrates the release of his new “True Orleans” album at the House of Blues, after headlining the National Fried Chicken Festival in Woldenberg Park earlier in the evening. Big Freedia is slated to join him at the HOB.
Modern jazz saxophonist Donald Harrison Jr. stages a birthday tribute to one of the greatest jazz saxophonists of all, John Coltrane, at Snug Harbor.
SUNDAY
The John Coltrane birthday tribute weekend continues at Snug Harbor with saxophonist Clarence Johnson III.
Bruce Daigrepont hosts a Cajun fais do-do at Rock ‘n’ Bowl starting at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Lord Huron rules at the Civic Theatre.
Veteran jazz pianist Dwitch Fitch holds court at Snug Harbor.