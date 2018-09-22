Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” stadium tour does not skimp on spectacle.
At a full Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday night, the superstructure of her vast stage towered 110 feet above the floor. A cobra erupted three stories tall.
Wristbands distributed to attendees lit up and changed colors in sync with the show, controlled by commands sent via invisible infra-red light beams. Thus, the entire audience of 53,172 – reportedly the largest ever for a female headliner in the Superdome – became a living, breathing, dynamic lighting effect.
There were pyrotechnics aplenty and moments of mass euphoria, as when opening acts Charli XCX and Camila Cabello and a cadre of dancers joined Swift on a satellite stage for a “Shake It Off” romp. For the two solid hours, there was nary a moment to catch one’s breath.
And yet Swift herself was not swallowed up by it all. Despite her status as one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, she still comes across as, well, human.
That is partly because she has always fostered close ties with her young fans, from her epic meet-and-greet sessions to the way, as she walked between satellite stages, she extended her arms in either direction, maximizing the number of outstretched hands she could touch. After introducing her dancers early in the show, she introduced herself with a breezy, "I'm Taylor. Thanks for hanging out with us."
Despite its corporate-level earnings, Team Taylor is in many ways still a family business. Fans know to look for Swift’s father before every show, as he hands out guitar picks and photo-bombs selfies.
At 28, Swift is firmly in command of her empire – she is no figurehead. And while she may not be the pop world's most accomplished singer or dancer – making her all the more approachable – her artistic vision informs every aspect of her presentation. A Taylor Swift show, no matter how large, always feels like a Taylor Swift show.
On Saturday night, she described how, unlike her previous albums, she titled her current “Reputation” before writing any of its songs. She knew what its theme would be: how fame, especially in an age of rampant social media and “celebrity journalism,” can generate its own alternate reality, impugning and/or fabricating reputations at will.
She has navigated such treacherous waters with class, tuning out much noise and standing up for herself when circumstances demand it.
Fittingly, her lead-in music on Saturday night was Joan Jett’s snarling “Bad Reputation,” as in, “I don’t give a damn ‘bout my bad reputation.”
That tone having been set, Swift went to work with "...Ready For It," the opening track on "Reputation."
