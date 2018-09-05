Paul Simon will not go gentle into that good night.
At age 76, with less than three weeks to go on his farewell tour, he is required to do little more than deliver faithful renditions of his classics and bask in the adoration of fans for whom he has written much of the soundtrack of their lives.
But at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, he did more than that. Much more.
For nearly two-and-a-half hours, across more than two dozen songs, Simon and a shape-shifting ensemble of 14 top-flight musicians rediscovered and refreshed his catalog with ambitious yet nimble new arrangements, weaving a tapestry of many colors and shades.
Simon was wholly engaged and in fine voice. His deceptively casual phrasing, with all its sly implications and world-weary inflections, was as warm and welcoming as ever.
He isn't coasting through a victory lap. Instead, he's hustling all the way to the finish line.
With the Smoothie King Center’s empty upper level hidden behind black curtains, Simon arrived onstage in a sharkskin jacket for “America,” reaching back 50 years for a Simon & Garfunkel favorite.
He offered good-natured context and commentary between songs. When a woman in the audience yelled, “I love you!,” he responded with, “When you hit your 20s, you’ll probably change your mind.”
Prior to the accordion- and rubboard-powered “That Was Your Mother,” he acknowledged Dickie Landry, the Lafayette saxophonist who years ago introduced him to zydeco music. Later, he sang the praises of New Orleans piano patriarch Ellis Marsalis, whom he apparently met for the first time the previous night.
The setlist unfolded across multiple shifts in tempo and temperament. Simon’s finger-picked acoustic guitar coda of “Mother and Child Reunion” segued right into an unabashedly joyful “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard.”
The unwieldy title of “Rene and Georgette Magritte with their Dog After the War,” he revealed, was lifted directly from a caption in an art book he perused at Joan Baez’s house. It is one of the previously released songs he rearranged and reinvented for his new album, “In the Blue Night.
Onstage, he performed “Rene and Georgette Magritte” and “Can’t Run But” surrounded by the strings and horns of the New York chamber ensemble yMusic. The sumptuous detour was a show highlight.
The yMusic musicians remained in the semi-circle around Simon to reinvent “Bridge Over Troubled Water” with strings and a bit of swing, all subtle pleasures until the arrangement blazed into full bloom. "I never really felt like it was mine," he said prior to performing this new "Bridge." "I'm about to reclaim my lost child."
All the musicians found time to shine throughout the night. Accordionist Joel Guzman sparked “The Boy in the Bubble.” Nigerian guitarist Biodun Kuti, who succeeded Simon’s late, longtime collaborator Vincent Nguini, draped curlicue licks across “Spirit Voices.” Five percussionists supplied the rhythm of “The Obvious Child,” augmented by three horns. A tenor sax solo lit up “Still Crazy After All These Years.”
By the time they arrived at “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes,” Simon had shed the sharkskin jacket to strike guitar hero poses; he was clearly having fun. A pivot into “You Can Call Me Al” made manifest his earlier encouragement that “the rhythm songs were all written for you to get up and dance.”
Opening the first encore with “Late In the Evening,” he pantomimed taking a final hit from a “J” before flicking it away. “Graceland” glittered with many colors.
The second encore eased in with “Homeward Bound,” the tale of a weary musician from which Simon's farewell tour takes its name. A jaunty “Kodachrome” gave way to a graceful “The Boxer.”
He was left alone with an acoustic for “American Tune.” Given the context, such lyrics as, “I’m alright, I’m alright, I’m just weary to my bones” and “you can’t be forever blessed” took on a whole other level of poignancy.
He could have finished the show with the last line of “American Tune”: “That’s all, I’m trying to get some rest.” But he had one more relevant song to showcase alone with his acoustic, stripped down to the very essence of a singer-songwriter: “The Sound of Silence.”
The long, well-earned ovation that followed was anything but.