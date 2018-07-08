In the raunchy comedy “Girls Trip,” Queen Latifah plays Sasha, one of four women who get wild on a trip to New Orleans for the Essence Festival.

The spirit of Sasha was nowhere to be found throughout the first half of Latifah’s performance Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Instead of throwing down with the hip-hop of her first four albums, she showcased material from her mid-career shift to a jazzy singer of standards.

Dressed in an elegant red robe trimmed in gold, Latifah put a bossa nova twist on the Mamas and the Papas’ “California Dreamin” and crafted a stately cover of Phoebe Snow’s “Poetry Man.”

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Larger crowds at Essence Fest's daytime sessions leave attendees feeling 'congested,' but sisterhood remains As they did last year, Aisha Cooper and Karla Darby took a bus to the 2018 Essence Festival with about 40 other people from Kingstree, S.C.

It was all very nice, but way too mellow for the main stage of Essence Fest on a Saturday night.

Dina, Lisa and Ryan, the other three members of Latifah’s/Sasha’s “Flossy Posse” in “Girls Trip,” didn’t ride to her rescue. Instead, it was Missy Elliott, Brandy, Remy Ma, MC Lyte and Salt-N-Pepa, all of whom lit up the latter half of Latifah’s “Ladies First” showcase for what turned out to be one of the most entertaining hours of the 2018 Essence.

Latifah set the tone by opening with “When You’re Good To Mama,” her saucy theme song from the film version of the musical “Chicago.” The lyrics have all the swagger of hip-hop, set to a Depression-era hot jazz vamp – not necessarily what many Essence-goers were expecting.

“I’m going to take you on a musical journey,” Latifah promised, before noting the prominent echo in the Superdome. If people are cheering, you don’t notice the echo as much.

She wrapped herself in Al Green’s “Simply Beautiful,” which she covered on her first non-hip-hop project, 2004’s “The Dana Owens Album.” She called out musicians for solos and obviously enjoyed their musicianship as well as the depth of the material.

Finally she arrived at “Just Another Day,” a snapshot of hip-hop hood life from her “Black Reign” album. With that, the music stand that had stood next to her microphone was removed, and her show shifted gears, in a good way.

Latifah’s set had been billed as a “Ladies First” showcase with special guests. First up was R&B singer Brandy Norwood, who jumped into her debut 1994 single, “I Wanna Be Down.” Rappers MC Lyte and Yo-Yo quickly joined in, recreating the hip-hop remix of “I Wanna Be Down” that also featured Latifah.

“Ya’ll were legends at the time,” Norwood said to her co-stars. “I was just getting started.”

So, too, was the Saturday night Essence party. Remy Ma, the Bronx-born co-star of the reality show “Love and Hip-Hop: New York,” stormed the stage with “All the Way Up.”

The energy level in the Dome went all the way up with the arrival of Missy Elliott and her troupe of 16 sharp dancers. During the 2015 Essence, Elliott presided over a disjointed mess of a show, in which she wasted copious amounts of time before the festival’s production crew cut off her microphone.

On Saturday, Elliott was all killer, no filler during her eight-minute segment of Latifah’s “Ladies First” revue. Grinning broadly and ranging across the stage in a Gucci hoodie, she banged out “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” “Pass That Dutch” and “Lose Control” in quick succession. It was a best of Missy Elliott sampler, and it was a hoot.

So, too, what followed: A surprise showing by Salt-N-Pepa. Like Elliott, they delivered a condensed greatest hits showcase of “Whatta Man,” “Shoop” and “Push It,” working hard and making the most of their allotted minutes.

“Make some noise for the queens from Queens!” Latifah exclaimed.

She and all of her guests joined forces for “U.N.I.T.Y.,” Latifah’s Grammy-winning single from “Black Reign.” Released in 1993, two years before the Essence Festival was founded, “U.N.I.T.Y.” took a stand against the disrespect of women. A quarter-century later, “U.N.I.T.Y.” was a culmination of "Ladies First" camaraderie at a festival of female empowerment.