Were it not for ragtime composer Scott Joplin, Tom McDermott may not have evolved into one of New Orleans’ most respected pianists.
Growing up in St. Louis, McDermott had, by age 14, spent seven years taking piano lessons but still didn’t know what kind of player he wanted to be.
“I was a kid who had faculty, but I didn’t have any musical personality at all,” McDermott said this week. “Then I heard Joplin and some of the other ragtime greats.”
Joplin's music, especially, turned McDermott’s world upside down. Joplin led him to early jazz, Brazilian music, Cuban music and New Orleans rhythm and blues. In 1984, McDermott moved to New Orleans, where his career has flourished.
For much of it, however, he downplayed the Joplin influence.
“For a long time, I didn’t want to be associated with ragtime because it had a stigma of being kind of corny," McDermott said. "Now that I’ve established that I can play New Orleans rhythm and blues and Brazilian music and a lot of different things, it’s OK to put out a ragtime record.”
On his new “Tom McDermott Meets Scott Joplin” (Arbors Records), McDermott goes all in on ragtime. He revisits 17 Joplin compositions, mostly in a solo piano setting, but sometimes, as on "The Chrysanthemum," with other musicians.
He’ll celebrate the new CD at Snug Harbor on Sunday. Admission is $15. Sets are at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
During ragtime's 20-year heyday from 1897 to 1917, Joplin was one of its driving forces. His “Maple Leaf Rag,” first released in 1899, was an enormous success as measured by sales of sheet music.
Truth be told, Joplin “was not a great pianist,” McDermott said. “But he was a great composer, and a revolutionary one. Ragtime was the first American music that conquered the world.”
Today, ragtime is mostly thought of as solo piano music. But during the height of the ragtime era, scores of bands played arrangements of ragtime compositions.
Joplin died in 1917, the same year the Original Dixieland Jazz Band made the first true jazz recordings. Ragtime was one of the source ingredients for jazz but largely fell by the wayside.
Ragtime wouldn’t be rediscovered until the 1970s via a series of revivalist recordings, especially the soundtrack of the Academy Award-winning 1973 film “The Sting,” which starred Paul Newman and Robert Redford as con men.
The soundtrack of “The Sting” consisted mostly of Joplin compositions performed by pianist Marvin Hamlisch — even though the movie was set in the mid-1930s, two decades after ragtime’s commercial demise. The popularity of the soundtrack, especially the song “The Entertainer,” sparked a ragtime revival.
“I still think of ‘The Sting’ as coming out recently, but it was 46 years ago,” McDermott said. “That’s two generations ago. I’ve realized, by doing a lot of Scott Joplin concerts at Snug Harbor, that people don’t know his music. They know ‘Maple Leaf Rag’ and ‘The Entertainer,’ and that’s it. I feel like I need to expose them to this music.”
With that in mind, McDermott has performed occasional Joplin tributes at Snug Harbor and at the New Orleans Ragtime Festival.
Joplin preferred his compositions be performed as they were written. But jazz musicians, with their improvisational inclinations, tend to take liberties with the material. Early jazz pioneers Jelly Roll Morton and Sidney Bechet put their own spins on Joplin’s “Maple Leaf Rag.”
Both onstage and on his new album, McDermott also favors fresh takes on Joplin’s material.
“If I’m going to do traditional music, I want to do something new,” he said. “What’s the point of doing it the same? And you’re not going to play it as well as Jelly Roll. I don’t want to make a whole album that recreates the sheet music. I want my stamp on it.
“As someone who has listened to lots of Brazilian and Cuban music, I’m putting (Joplin’s music) in a spectrum. Some of the pieces, especially the slower pieces, I hear as Joplin wrote them, and I did my best to recreate the sheet music as faithfully as possible. But others can be heard a different way.”
To that end, he gives some songs an “Afro-Cuban tinge” a la Jelly Roll Morton. His takes on “The Entertainer” and “Rosebud Two-Step” are influenced by New Orleans piano wizard James Booker, especially in the rhythmic patterns perpetuated by his left hand.
“This isn’t an album for purists,” he writes in the new album’s liner notes, “but I hope the impurists out there will wallow in the freshness.”
Players who start off learning modern jazz are sometimes at a disadvantage, McDermott believes. Learning the music’s early forms first leads to a more comprehensive understanding, he thinks.
With that in mind, ragtime “is a good gateway to learn traditional jazz. Then you can go as far as you want. Most people would go from ragtime to the swing era and stop there. I feel fortunate to have started at the beginning, and to have gone as far forward as I wanted.”