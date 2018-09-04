For 20 years, keyboardist John “Papa” Gros has exported New Orleans music to Japan, first with the late Snooks Eaglin, then with George Porter Jr. and his own band, Papa Grows Funk.
This week, he’s bringing some of it back.
On Thursday at Tipitina’s, Gros will be featured with Funk On Da Table, a New Orleans-style funk band that so far has only performed in Japan.
In addition to Gros, Funk On Da Table features June Yamagishi, the Japanese-born guitarist who was Gros’ Papa Grows Funk bandmate for more than a decade; drummer Nikki Glaspie, who spent several years in Beyonce’s band and now backs funk saxophonist Maceo Parker and anchors her own project, the Nth Power; and bassist KenKen, a rock star in his native Japan.
Yamagishi is KenKen’s “musical uncle.” Decades ago, Yamagishi was the lead guitarist in the West Road Blues Band, reportedly the first-ever Japanese blues band. As such, he enjoyed celebrity status in his homeland.
Before moving to New Orleans, Yamagishi collaborated with Johnny Yoshinaga, a drummer, and singer Mari Kaneko.
Fast-forward to the present day. The couple’s sons, KenKen and drummer Nobuaki Kaneko, now form the rhythm section of Rize, a hugely popular Japanese nu-metal band heavy on strobe lights, whiplash rhythms, bellowed vocals and crowd-surfing.
Onstage, KenKen stands out front like the Rize equivalent of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, frantically popping the strings of his bass and whipping audiences into a frenzy.
And like Flea, KenKen is a major fan of New Orleans music in general and funk in particular. Last year, he and his managers reached out to Yamagishi about assembling a New Orleans-style funk band around KenKen.
With that, Funk On Da Table was born.
“The idea was old-school meets new school in Japan,” Gros said. “As Ronnie Lamarque would say, we’re bridging the gap.”
In February, Funk On Da Table played four shows in Japan. Unfortunately for Gros, the dates conflicted with the height of the Carnival season. “This was the first Mardi Gras I missed in my entire life,” he said. “On Mardi Gras day, we were playing in Tokyo.”
Though it wasn’t quite the same as being back home, the Japanese audiences were at least enthusiastic. “They just get excited about New Orleans music, and they’re educated about it,” Gros said. At shows, “they bring a whole other level of energy that you don’t see on the streets of Japan.”
When KenKen’s mother joined them as a surprise guest, the energy level amped up even higher. “When she walked onstage, it was like the reincarnation of the Japanese version of Janis Joplin, or Mavis Staples,” Gros said. “The crowd went crazy.”
Thursday’s show at Tipitina’s will be recorded for a live album to be released in Japan. Show time is 9 p.m.; tickets are $15.
This will be KenKen’s first trip to both New Orleans and the United States. “We’ve been telling him how much he’ll love New Orleans, how he will fit in so well,” Gros said.
With his long, dark hair, tattoos and top hat, KenKen's image recalls early Alice Cooper crossed with Slash. On the spectrum of New Orleans bassists, Gros said, KenKen’s aggressive style falls in the range of Dumpstaphunk’s Tony Hall. But he’s fluent in a variety of techniques.
“He covers all the bases,” Gros said. “Some of my tunes, he takes them to different places because of his abilities.”
The Funk On Da Table set list consists of Papa Grows Funk songs, material from Gros’ solo albums, classic Meters covers and other deep funk cuts unearthed by Yamagishi, plus improvisational jams.
“It's probably the strongest funk thing I've done since Papa Grows Funk," Gros said. "We highlight everybody’s strengths. KenKen is a phenomenal bass player. Nikki is so powerful. June is one of the greatest guitarists on the planet. If I can do what I do and not mess them up, we’re in a good spot. There’s definitely some chemistry there. It’s a fun gig to do a couple times a year.”
There’s talk of bringing Funk On Da Table back to Japan next February. If so, the gigs shouldn’t conflict with Mardi Gras, which, Gros notes happily, isn’t until early March: “I was relieved about that.”