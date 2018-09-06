Eric Lindell specializes in an especially agreeable brand of Gulf Coast boogie ‘n’ soul flecked with country, blues and other flavors, a rustic blend he steeped in New Orleans.
For his new album, “Revolution in Your Heart,” he has returned to the roster of Alligator Records, the storied Chicago label that released three of his records in the 2000s.
“As I got out there on my own the last 10 years, I realized that this is really hard,” Lindell explained recently, laughing. “I like to do it myself, but I just can’t. It’s too hard in terms of time and money.”
One reason Lindell left was that he wanted to release music more quickly than Alligator could handle. He is nothing if not prolific, having cranked out 16 albums in 16 years.
That disconnect aside, Lindell enjoyed working with the Alligator staff. At age 48, he is happy to hand off the hard work of marketing, promoting and distributing an album to an experienced record label.
“At the time I left Alligator, my lawyer said to Bruce (Iglauer, the company’s founder) and myself, ‘For the life of me, I can’t understand why either one of you would walk away from this deal. It's really worked out great for both of y’all.’”
He hopes it works out great once again, starting with the campaign for “Revolution in Your Heart.” Lindell will celebrate the new release on Friday at One Eyed Jacks. Singer-songwriter Sam Revenna opens the show; he’ll also play bass in Lindell’s band, alongside drummer Will McMains and keyboardist Pete Gordon. Tickets are $25; show time is 10 p.m.
A native of San Mateo, California, Lindell cut his teeth on bass guitar before expanding his repertoire to include guitar and harmonica. A skate punk, he made a racket with various garage rock bands. His tastes eventually broadened to the blues and R&B. He built a following across Northern California before shipping out to New Orleans in 1999.
The city proved to be fertile ground for his groove-centric take on blues and soul. He forged an ongoing creative partnership with keyboardist Ivan Neville and Galactic drummer Stanton Moore and bassist Rob Mercurio as Dragon Smoke. He held down residencies at barrooms on both sides of the Mississippi River. More recently, he and his bands, including his Sunliners side project with Texas guitar hero Anson Funderburgh, have torn up the Blues Tent at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
For the past few years, Lindell and his family have split their time between a leased 45-acre spread in Folsom and a home they own near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He initially intended to record “Revolution in Your Heart” at home.
But Ben Mumphrey, the engineer at Bogalusa’s famed Studio in the Country, persuaded him to try recording just one song at the legendary facility. That song, “Appaloosa,” “sounded so good,” Lindell said. “I’m glad Ben pointed me in that direction. That’ll probably be the only place I work from now on.”
Lindell and McMains, his drummer for the past decade or so, played everything on the record except for Kevin McKendree’s piano part on the song “Millie Kay.” Even though he contributed electric and acoustic guitar, Hammond B3 organ, bass, harmonica and synthesizer, Lindell sought to, and succeeded in, keeping the arrangements relatively simple and straightforward.
“I feel like I’ve been making the same record for the last 20 years, the same instrumentation anyways,” Lindell said. “I wanted to try something a little more stripped-down, focus on the songs and vocals, with not as much frills.”
He credits Mumphrey with helping maintain the stripped-down aesthetic. Every time Lindell was tempted to add horns, Mumphrey assured him the song was fine as is.
“There were plenty of times when Ben saved me from myself — he’s an incredible engineer,” Lindell said. “Sometimes you can do too much. I’ve been guilty of that.
“Trying to leave a lot of space was a key thing. I don’t know if it’s a maturity thing, or getting older, but I’m trying to create even more space. I want to hear good drum sounds and a lot of room in the music, with not a lot of extra guitar stuff and horns and all that.
“This record, even though I played everything except for the drums, it’s not a showcasing-my-skills kind of record. I kind of suck on everything. I play everything just enough to get it to sound the way I want it to sound.”
They did one song a day, working five-hour days. The 40-minute drive between Folsom and Bogalusa became part of the recording experience.
“It was the easiest record I ever made. We did it one song at a time, so we had a focus on what we were trying to do. It was the most fun way to make a record. Every day on the way home, I got to listen to what we did. It was the most pleasant drive there and back.”
The only snag was when Lindell lost his voice mid-way through the session. “I was so worried. I’d never had that happen before to that degree.” After numerous exams, he took some allergy medicine and the problem cleared up.
The finished album is as tight and tuneful as its predecessors. Songs, even the heavier, deeply personal songs, breeze by like a backroads drive across the Louisiana countryside or the Florida Gulf Coast.
Lindell has a whole lot of driving in his immediate future. Following the One Eyed Jacks show, he’ll hit the road for a two-month tour.
He booked the tour himself; he also manages his own career. But otherwise, he’s happy to turn over the responsibilities of selling “Revolution in Your Heart” to Alligator.
“I remember not wanting to compromise on anything,” he said of his tenure with the company in the 2000s. “Now it’s a lot easier for me to take it in and go, ‘Sure, I’ll try that. It’s no big deal.’
“I guess we’ve both grown a lot in the 10 years. It feels good to be back with a really good team.”