Caribbean flavors color Rihanna’s contemporary pop, courtesy of her childhood in Barbados.
The pop singer Sarayah was born and raised in New Orleans. She came by her Caribbean influences via a different route: Her mother, Denithea “Dee” Harrison, sang in the reggae band Ben Hunter & Crucial Roots while pregnant with Sarayah.
“The Caribbean side of me comes out because I was born with it,” Sarayah said recently.
It also comes out on “Feel the Vibe,” her debut album for Basin Street Records. At times, the album very much sounds like a Rihanna record, and not just because of the Caribbean connection. Sarayah’s style of sleek, contemporary pop music, built on electronic beats and fleshed out with strands of R&B and hip-hop, is very much in the Rihanna mode.
Sarayah celebrates the release of “Feel the Vibe” on Saturday at 10 p.m. at the Den, the more intimate annex of the Howlin’ Wolf in the Warehouse District. She’ll sing to tracks supplied by DJ New Skool, backed by another vocalist. Tickets are $10.
The musical lineage in Sarayah’s family reaches back at least to her grandfather, an accomplished saxophonist. Sarayah herself was a reluctant performer.
“I didn’t choose music — music chose me,” she said. “I wasn’t the type of person who would just sing. I was more of a mover, a dancer. I didn’t expect this to hit me, but it did. Knowing I had an undercover gift was cool.”
After graduating from Xavier Prep High School, Sarayah joined her mother in the Shepherd Band II, the second incarnation of the long-running local reggae band, reinforcing the mother-daughter Caribbean connection.
When it came time to start shaping her own music, she collaborated with her manager, T.A. Charlot, to craft beats. Those beats are the building blocks for her music and the basis of her lyrics.
“I’m the type of person that feels the beat of the music,” she said. “I have to hear it first. I can write poetry, but I can’t make a song when I’m not listening to music. When I hear a beat, I write to the beat.”
Her "Feel the Vibe" project came to Basin Street in a roundabout way. Most of the label’s artists are more traditional New Orleans acts such as trumpeter Kermit Ruffins, keyboardist Jon Cleary, clarinetist Dr. Michael White and the Rebirth Brass Band.
Rebirth Brass Band sousaphonist Phil Frazier and Charlot, Sarayah’s manager, are both members of the Zulu Carnival organization. Frazier suggested to Basin Street founder Mark Samuels that he check out Sarayah’s music.
“The youngest artist on our label was 40, it was our 20th anniversary year, and we didn’t have any active women on the roster,” Samuels said of his thought process. “They were looking for a label to distribute her music before she played her first show. The record was already paid for and finished, and the music was original, so we took a chance.”
Sarayah is already mapping out her next release, an EP that will favor R&B ballads over the percolating, sophisticated pop of “Feel the Vibe.”
The singer, who turns 23 later this month, has a backup career plan: She’s a certified massage therapist.
But despite her early reticence, she’s confident singing will pan out.
“When I was growing up, I didn’t expect this to happen. But it’s happening, and it’s happening for a reason. I’m going to take this path.
“I want to do this. And I know I can.”