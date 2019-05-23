Paul McCartney opened the latest leg of his Freshen Up Tour at a sold-out Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Thursday.
The 76-year-old McCartney has toured intermittently since the release of his latest album, “Egypt Station,” in 2018. After the conclusion of the Freshen Up Tour’s South American dates in late March, he took a few weeks off. He and his band -- keyboardist Paul “Wix” Wickens, drummer Abe Laboriel Jr., and guitarists Rusty Anderson and Brian Ray -- reconvened in New Orleans this week to rehearse and shake off the rust ahead of McCartney's first local appearance since October 2014.
If you count the three-part suite that concluded the Beatles' "Abbey Road" album and this show -- "Golden Slumbers," "Carry That Weight" and "The End" -- as individual songs, McCartney and company showcased a staggering 38 cuts during two hours and 45 minutes onstage.
Here's the complete set list:
"A Hard Day's Night"
"Junior's Farm"
"Can't Buy Me Love"
"Letting Go"
"Who Cares"
"Got to Get You Into My Life"
"Come On to Me"
"Let Me Roll It"
"I've Got a Feeling"
"Let 'Em In"
"My Valentine"
"Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five"
"Maybe I'm Amazed"
"I've Just Seen a Face"
"In Spite of All the Danger"
"From Me to You"
"Dance Tonight"
"Love Me Do"
"Blackbird"
"Here Today"
"Queenie Eye"
"Lady Madonna"
"Eleanor Rigby"
"Fuh You"
"Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!"
"Something"
"Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da"
"Band on the Run"
"Back in the U.S.S.R."
"Let It Be"
"Live and Let Die"
"Hey Jude"
Encore:
"Birthday"
"Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)"
"Helter Skelter"
"Golden Slumbers"
"Carry That Weight"
"The End"
Check back later for a full review of the concert. Meanwhile, enjoy this first look at McCartney at the Smoothie King Center.