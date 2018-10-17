Words and music define Florence Dore’s professional life. She is a professor of English at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She is also a singer-songwriter who toured extensively for her 2001 Americana album, “Perfect City,” and she's married to Will Rigby, the drummer in the 1980s power-pop band the dB’s.
Not surprisingly, then, Dore’s new book explores the intersection of words and music. “Novel Sounds: Southern Fiction in the Age of Rock and Roll” (Columbia University Press) examines how the culture of rock music has seeped into novels of recent vintage, especially those by Southern writers.
Dore will read from and discuss “Novel Sounds” on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Octavia Books, 513 Octavia St.
She links the music of Bob Dylan, Bessie Smith and north Louisiana native Lead Belly, among others, to the writing of William Styron, Flannery O’Connor, William Faulkner and other Southern novelists.
The same vernacular Southern ballads that Lead Belly and Dylan turned into songs, Dore contends, also inspired Southern authors, both directly and through the latter-day musicians who interpreted them.
“I was interested in how some of our best writers today, Jonathan Lethem, Lorrie Moore, Michael Chabon, all these people about my age, in their 50s, were bringing rock 'n' roll, in a really literal way, into their fiction,” she said during a recent phone interview. "That seemed notable.”
Amidst talk of the "death" of rock, the music “is finding a life on the page.”
O’Connor’s 1953 short story “A Good Man Is Hard Find,” Dore said, “is thought of as an iconic Southern short story about the fall of the South. What does that have to do with the fact that it was a Bessie Smith hit in 1927? And that it was written by a black bluesman? What does (O’Connor) mean by that?”
Rock music, with its many sources and sounds, is not tied down to any particular identity, which is one of its strengths. Not that some writers with a cultural agenda haven’t tried.
The ancient Scottish ballad “The Demon Lover,” Dore said, moved across the Atlantic Ocean to America in the 19th century, where it became known as “The House Carpenter.” Dylan recorded it in 1961.
“Only five or six years before that, that same ballad became the inspiration for a segregationist English professor at Vanderbilt named Donald Davidson to write a novel called ‘The Big Ballad Jamboree,’ ” Dore said. “The plot is derived from ‘The House Carpenter.’
“Davidson’s purpose in connecting to ancient Scottish ballads was to reconnect Southerners to a British history that was untouched by black culture.
“But for Bob Dylan in 1961, the same ballad had a completely different use. His first records were a mixture of Scottish ballads, English ballads, African-American ballads. Though he was recording those folk records in the early 1960s, he was partaking of that racial mixture that defined rock ‘n’ roll. He was doing an integrationist thing with the music. Davidson was moving in the other direction.”
Dore’s husband spent more than a decade performing with Americana musician Steve Earle. Earle turned Dore on to a biography of Lead Belly that revealed he had spoken at a meeting of the Modern Language Association, an annual academic gathering of literary types, in Philadelphia in 1934 with folklorist Alan Lomax.
“Is there some relationship between Lead Belly singing at the MLA and rock ‘n’ roll and literature in the 2000s, and these Southern fiction gems from (the time of) the birth of rock?” Dore said. “It turns out there is a through-line. I got totally fascinated by that.”
The Southern Folklife Collection at the Smithsonian Institute preserves vernacular Southern ballads by the likes of Lead Belly “because they understood them to be living literature,” Dore said.
In the early part of the 20th century, vernacular ballads and folklore were not necessarily distinct from high literary endeavors.
“Those ideas about popular music and literature carried forward into the 1950s,” Dore said. “As rock ‘n’ roll emerged to produce this amalgamation of all those vernacular forms — country, blues, folk, doo-wop — the writers in the South at the same time were using those same ballads and ideas to produce their novels.
“That’s how ‘Novel Sounds’ came about.”