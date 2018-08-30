At summer’s end, we’ve nearly recovered from the family vacation.
The plan was to spend a couple weeks on the beach in Alabama and Florida. DeFuniak Springs, a heretofore unexplored exit on the wrong side of Interstate 10, was not initially on the itinerary.
But plans changed mid-trip and beach accommodations were unavailable. So here we were, 30 minutes north, parking the minivan in DeFuniak Springs’ abandoned-looking downtown. The children are unimpressed.
“Why is this place deserted?” asks Sophie, our 11-year-old.
It’s not deserted — just “quiet.” And after the adrenaline rush of the drive — highlighted by a high-speed dodge around a kayak that somersaulted over the U-Haul trailer ahead of us — quiet is good.
Home for two nights will be Hotel DeFuniak, an old building restored as a charming Old West bed-and-breakfast. We are famished and the hotel’s small restaurant is the only option. Sophie sulks and scowls, thanks to a stain on her overalls and the overall lack of action.
The restaurant opens into the adjoining Tropicana Club. The 1920s décor screams “flapper” but the entertainment is a solitary guitarist and singer named Robert “1-String” Gibson. He logged many years on Bourbon Street before landing, improbably, in DeFuniak Springs.
Gibson teases out “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone” and “Sultans of Swing.” Enthralled, the kids gather around like he’s a prophet. Celia, 6, dances. Sam, 8, sits cross-legged and stares. Sophie leans against the doorway, trying to look cool. The kids beg for one more, so Gibson encores with “Down Home Blues.”
Afterward, he predicts their futures. Celia will be a “ballerina/secret agent/engineer.” Sam will be a “playboy/spy.” Sounds about right.
Upstairs, we crowd into a cozy, single room. My wife and I take the bed. Celia and Sam share an air mattress wedged between the bed and the wall. Sophie sleeps on a pile of blankets on the gleaming hardwood floor. The hotel ghosts must fend for themselves.
The next morning, I announce optimistically, “We’re going to have fun today!”
“No, we’re not,” counters Celia.
Complaining commences in earnest.
DeFuniak Springs’ attractions include Vortex Spring, which bills itself as a “freshwater diving, swimming and camping resort.” Calling it a “resort” is mighty generous. A sign on the Vortex dive shop warns, “No beer pong. No funneling. No excessive drinking. No profanity.”
Sam has befriended every large, bearded and tattooed man with a Southern accent encountered on the trip thus far, collecting fist-bumps and hearty greetings of, “Alright, little buddy!”
But the Vortex crowd seems a bit rough even for him. We move on.
Our destination is Inlet Beach, a lovely stretch of sand backed by dunes near Florida Highway 30A’s eastern terminus at Highway 98. However, a literal day at the beach — especially with young kids — is not necessarily a figurative "day at the beach."
Provisions for a family of five fill a 56-quart ice chest. Its two wheels are useless in sand. So I lug it for what feels like a half-mile to our chosen spot near the water line.
Spread out blankets and towels. Unpack and distribute toys. Start making sandwiches consisting of mustard, turkey and sand.
Ominous black clouds gather. Ever the optimist, I ignore them. The thunder is harder to ignore. The kids and their mother freak out and retreat to the van.
I sit and eat, determined to enjoy myself. The storm will pass. It doesn’t.
Pack up the food. Pack up the towels. Pack up the toys. Lug the boulder-like ice chest back across the sand. Clean everything off.
Stinging gnats attack as I repack the gear. The gnats invade the van. The kids are now SUPER unhappy. So are their parents.
I drive, with no destination in mind. The chorus of complaints grows louder.
Stop whining. Stop complaining. Please. Just. STOP.
We ride in silence, meandering on back roads near the beach. The weather starts to clear. The kids settle down.
Not quite sure where we are, we pull into an empty parking lot. A boardwalk leads over the dunes to the water. Why not try the beach again?
We have it to ourselves. The water is aquamarine perfection. We pluck shells from the shallows, ride boogie boards, slice open a watermelon. Sam, who was scared of the sound of waves as a toddler, dives in. My wife takes a nap. There is a dust-up over a pile of silver dollar shards, but otherwise, the kids get along.
In short, it is a perfect late-afternoon at the beach, salvaged from what looked like a washout.
At dusk, the storm clouds return, this time for real. We hustle back to the dark, deserted parking lot, strip off swimsuits and change in the van just as a hard rain hits.
Lightning spiderwebs the sky as we cross the long bridge over Choctawhatchee Bay, bound for DeFuniak Springs. The town is fast asleep. So is Hotel DeFuniak. The lobby is empty and ice-cold.
So we have a paper-plate picnic on the floor of our tiny room, eating whatever’s left in the ice chest: blueberries and baby carrots, peanut butter and jelly and pickles.
Luxurious? No. Memorable? Forever. And those are the vacation moments that count.