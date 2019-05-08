The live music options in New Orleans for the week of May 9-15, 2019 include a roster of throwback bands from the ‘80s and two rock bands that came to life in the ‘90s.
Garbage
7 p.m. (doors) Friday, Fillmore New Orleans, $39-$82.50
Garbage first emerged as a sort of updated, 1990s version of Blondie, i.e. a female-fronted pop-rock band that was not afraid of sonic experimentation. Garbage’s Shirley Manson was the Deborah Harry-inspired strong, provocative frontwoman; their voices sometimes even sound similar. Butch Vig, best known as the producer who crafted Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” Smashing Pumpkins’ “Siamese Dream” and latter-day Foo Fighters albums, assembled Garbage in part to experiment with electronic flourishes most guitar-drum-bass bands avoid. Garbage’s self-titled 1995 debut yielded the hits “Stupid Girl” and “Only Happens When It Rains.” The subsequent “Version 2.0” and “Beautiful Garbage” were even better, with vibrant melodies and shimmering production. Over the past 18 years, the band members have released only three albums of original material, but they seem to be entering a more active cycle. They released an autobiographical coffee-table book, “This Is the Noise That Keeps Me Awake,” in 2017, are working on a new album, and are on the road, stopping at the Fillmore on Friday. Pleasure Venom opens the show.
Foo Fighters
7 p.m. (doors) Wednesday and May 16, Fillmore New Orleans, $249 and up
The Foo Fighters were initially slated to headline the Fillmore New Orleans’ two-night grand opening celebration on Feb. 15-16. The night before, Foos frontman Dave Grohl, who discovered the joys of marching in the streets of New Orleans while filming the HBO series "Sonic Highways" in town in 2014, and his bandmates were to lead a mini-Carnival/Valentine's Day parade dubbed the Krewe du Foo Broken Hearts Social Club parade downtown. But that plan got scrapped in the wake of an unnamed Foo Fighter’s unnamed injury; the shows were rescheduled for mid-May. But now that the Fillmore has been open for three months, the pricey tickets – $249 plus service charges for standing-room general admission; more for a reserved seat — no longer have the cachet of a “grand opening” event. Instead, it’s simply a chance to see a band that normally fills 15,000-seat arenas in a far more intimate, 2,200-capacity room. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue opens Wednesday’s show. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band does the honors on May 16.
New Kids on the Block
8 p.m. Saturday, Smoothie King Center, $21 and up
In the late 1980s, Maurice Starr, the impresario who made stars out of baby-faced R&B group New Edition, set out to assemble a white version of that “boy band” model. In Boston, he recruited Donnie Wahlberg, brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight, Danny Wood and Joey McIntyre. As New Kids on the Block, they sold millions of albums, starting with “Hang Tough,” and filled stadiums with screaming young girls. By the mid-‘90s, their fans had moved on, and they disbanded. Twelve years ago, the not-so-New Kids reunited. Every two years, they pass through town with a new, nostalgia-minded tour. The current roadshow is dubbed The Mixtape Tour, and that’s exactly what it is: a medley of ‘80s stars who each had a hit or a few that ended up on countless mixtapes (for you youngsters, a “mixtape” was an analog form of a playlist that your parents often used to impress one another back when they were dating). In addition to NKOTB, the roster for Saturday’s show includes Salt N Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson.