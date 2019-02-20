The live music options in New Orleans for the week of Feb. 21-27 include a resurrected British Invasion band, a Southern rock/country band and the self-proclaimed “hottest band in the world.”
Blackberry Smoke
8 p.m. Thursday, The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans, $25-$49.50
The Atlanta quintet Blackberry Smoke is of relatively recent vintage but hearkens back to the 1970s. The hair, the beards, the hearty amalgamation of Southern rock, country and soul fleshed out by snarling guitars, a church-worthy organ and harmonies built around singer Charlie Starr's sandpapered twang — all of it recalls the glory days of Lynyrd Skynyrd, even as Blackberry Smoke makes the music sound fresh and vital. Starr and company are equally at home in roadhouses or arenas, having toured with Kid Rock, the Zac Brown Band and Willie Nelson. They can write such catchy little gems as the irresistible "Pretty Little Lie," from the 2012 album "The Whippoorwill" — which, unfortunately, they don’t always perform in concert, especially if the night’s vibe is more mellow. The band continues to explore new sounds and textures on its records, including the current “Find A Light.” Chris Shiflett, best known as the Foo Fighters’ lead guitarist, opens for Blackberry Smoke on Thursday at the Fillmore.
KISS
7:30 p.m. Friday, Smoothie King Center, $77 and up
Think of it as a long KISS goodbye. After 46 years, tons of makeup, many gallons of fake blood and enough pyro to singe countless eyeballs, the current incarnation of KISS has embarked on The End of the Road farewell tour. Founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons said farewell to the original roster back in the 1990s; this is the farewell for the band’s second incarnation, with guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer. But they’re tapping into the spirit of the ’70s with a set list heavy on fan favorites from the band’s self-titled 1974 debut and the 1976 classic “Destroyer.” One difference now: You can pay a small fortune for the privilege of attending a “meet and greet” with the band. Otherwise, all the old standbys — the spewing blood, the platform shoes, the pyro, a stated desire to “Rock and Roll All Nite” as "the hottest band in the world" — are present and accounted for at The End of the Road.
The Zombies
8 p.m. Monday, House of Blues, $35 and up
The initial incarnation of the Zombies wasn’t around for long, but left an enduring legacy. The British Invasion band introduced itself in the mid-1960s with the hit singles “She’s Not There” and “Tell Her No.” Their second album, 1967’s “Odessey & Oracle” (the cover artist misspelled “odyssey”), yielded their biggest hit, “Time of the Season.” Unfortunately, by then the Zombies had already broken up. Even as legions of younger artists cited them as a major influence, the Zombies remained inactive for more than 30 years. Finally, original vocalist Colin Blunstone and keyboardist Rod Argent rekindled their creative partnership. With new collaborators, they’ve released fresh material and toured off and on, including a tour that recreated “Odessey & Oracle” in its entirety. And come March, the Zombies will finally be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.