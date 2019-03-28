You’ll feel dirty watching “The Dirt,” the new Mötley Crüe bio-pic. And sad. And maybe even amused.
Now streaming on Netflix, “The Dirt” is a raunchy rock 'n' roll tale based on the 2001 book of the same title.
Co-author Neil Strauss spent many hours interviewing the four musicians and their associates to compile an extensive oral history. The protagonists snipe at one another as the narrative bounces back and forth between points of view; Strauss framed the stories with just the right amount of snark.
Some of that snark found its way into the new film, which was shot in New Orleans last year and directed by Jeff Tremaine, the same director responsible for the “Jackass” films and their nonstop binge of sophomoric, testosterone-fueled hijinks.
“The Dirt” supplied Tremaine with no small amount of sophomoric, testosterone-fueled hijinks to film. Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil, bassist Nikki Sixx, guitarist Mick Mars and drummer Tommy Lee worshiped the unholy trinity of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll to an absurd degree. Enabled by money, fame and their own deeply damaged psyches — the film depicts Sixx’s horrific youth in all its ugliness — they gave themselves over to their crudest impulses. Mötley Crüe was outrageous even by the hedonistic standards of the Sunset Strip in the early 1980s.
In their best musical moments — think “Kickstart My Heart,” “Same Ol’ Situation,” “Looks That Kill,” etc. — Mötley Crüe was a hard-pop band with a Halloween fetish taking musical cues from the likes of Cheap Trick and Van Halen. Their biggest commercial and creative triumph, the multimillion-selling 1989 album "Dr. Feelgood," also proved to be their undoing, as the band collapsed under the weight of success, drugs and drama.
Boiling down the 400-plus pages of the book into less than two hours of footage was not an easy task. Tremaine had to cut most everything other than a broad outline and a few choice details and dialog. Still, plenty of decidedly R-rated material made the final cut.
Locals may recognize many locations in the film. The boys in the band toss a TV from a window of Le Pavillon Hotel on Poydras Street. They romp through a hallway of Hotel Monteleone.
A detailed recreation of the “Theater of Pain” tour’s stage set is erected in the Saenger Theatre. The bandmembers record, fight and puke in the old Piety Street Recording Studio in Bywater. During a beer run that proves fatal to a friend, Neil stops at a convenience store in Lakeview.
The pool party scene at which Mars and Sixx meet Neil was shot in the backyard of a midcentury modern house in the 700 block of Lakeshore Parkway. The cemetery where Sixx visits his absentee father’s grave was erected on a grassy expanse adjacent to the lakefront levee where General Haig Street curves into Lakeshore Parkway at Amethyst.
The actors portraying the musicians and long-suffering manager Doc McGhee offer occasional narration. “That’s Tommy, our drummer,” states an early voice-over. “He makes a lot of bad choices.”
He’s not the only one. It’s all fun and games until somebody dies. And there’s nothing glamorous about a heroin-addicted Sixx probing various regions of his body with a hypodermic needle for a usable vein.
Douglas Booth, a Brit who previously starred as Culture Club frontman Boy George in a BBC film, is Sixx. Welsh-born Iwan Rheon, best known as Ramsay Bolton on “Game of Thrones,” is Mars. Australian actor Daniel Webber, who played Lee Harvey Oswald in Hulu’s “11.22.63,” is Neil.
Colson Baker, aka rapper/actor Machine Gun Kelly, positively nails Lee’s irrepressible energy, enthusiasm and lack of impulse control; his is the most accurate portrayal of a bandmember.
Tony Cavalero, star of the TV adaptation of “School of Rock,” does a dead-on Ozzy Osbourne impersonation. Cavalero, with his wild eyes and craggy Osbourne accent, stars in one of the film’s extreme gross-out scenes. By contrast, “Saturday Night Live” fixture Pete Davidson doesn’t disappear into the role of Tom Zutaut, the young Elektra Records employee who coaxed the Crüe to the company, only to be "thanked" by Neil having sex with Zutaut's girlfriend.
Webber navigates the movie’s most devastating sequence: the death of Neil’s 4-year-old daughter, Skylar, from cancer. The hospital interactions between Webber and young actress Kamryn Ragsdale are brutally sad. She delivers an emotional gut punch when, in a small, scared voice, she pleads with her dad to not let the doctors cut her any more.
The sequence makes for a jarring transition, completely out of step from essentially everything that precedes it. It's like a mash-up of two different movies.
But the hospital scene was perhaps necessary to humanize Neil and, by extension, his bandmates. It's hard not to feel for Neil as he pivots from decadent rock star to grieving father.
“The Dirt,” much like Mötley Crüe, is not for everyone, especially the easily offended. It will not follow the path blazed by “Bohemian Rhapsody” to Oscar gold, just as Mötley Crüe never got around to winning a Grammy.
But also like Mötley Crüe, "The Dirt" is better than it could have been.