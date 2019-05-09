A new person has taken up residence in our home. His name is Oedipus. He’s rather complex.

Oedipus occupies the soul of my 9-year-old son, Sam. Sam has, over time, grown quite possessive of his mother.

As I hugged her the other day, Sam looked up, scowled and shouted, “Get out my mom!”

He then marched over, embraced her and gently whispered, as if comforting a kidnapping victim, “You’re free, Mama.”

I hadn’t realized she was being held captive. Neither had she. But Sam nonetheless cast himself in the role of the hero who saved her.

All three of my children are fixated on their mother. That she is also my wife — and her own person — is of no concern to them.

She and I recently kissed outside our front door as she arrived home from picking up Sam and his little sister, Celia, from school.

Celia brushed by, sighed, and said, “Why don’t we move that inside?”

She considered parental affection — the “that” to which she referred — an easily dismissed embarrassment.

But the constant and at times overwhelming affection Celia, Sam and big sister Sophie direct to their mother — that is something else entirely. It is often the sole focus of their existence. They need their mother like they need oxygen. They need her more than cartoons and candy.

Sam occasionally gazes deeply into his mother’s eyes, cocks his head slightly to the side, and moves in for what he terms a “married kiss.” Such efforts are swiftly redirected.

Granted, he also went through a phase of being overly affectionate with his female teachers. That behavior was also redirected. More recently, he proposed to a teenage girl who works as a cashier at our neighborhood grocery. This followed a previous proposition to Layla, a friend of Sophie's who lives in the next block.

Sam is clearly more lover than fighter.

And he and his sisters don’t love anybody more than the woman who birthed them.

He and Celia fight over who Mom will drive to school or read a story to at bedtime. Nobody ever fights over me. And I’m cool with that – it’s a whole lot less pressure.

Moms, at least the moms who are as loved and as essential as the one who lives in our house, often feel that pressure acutely.

On a recent episode of the hit NBC drama “This Is Us,” Beth, the mother of three young daughters, tells her husband Randall that she is going out of town that night for a conference. Later in the day, Randall runs into her at a convenience store stocking up on snack food and wine. Turns out Beth actually planned to spend the night alone in a hotel. She needed a break from her family. She needed to turn off the all-consuming, constant hum of mommy mode and reboot herself.

As we watched the episode, my wife nodded in sympathy with Beth.

On the only day all three of our kids tagged along this year to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, my wife wanted to see local rock band the Revivalists. En route to the stage where the Revivalists would play, she picked up fried boudin balls for Sam, who initially asked for fried shrimp.

Boudin balls, it turns out, were a poor substitute for shrimp. Sam made his displeasure known. And so he and his mom set off on an odyssey across the Fair Grounds to find a fried shrimp po-boy. Sam ultimately got two things he wanted — shrimp, and a one-on-one Jazz Fest date with his mom. She, on the other hand, missed the Revivalists. For the bazillionth time, she sacrificed her own desires to make her kids happy.

Given the level of Sam's affection for her, who knows what he has in mind for Mother’s Day. Celia has been working on a gift at school. Sophie plans to cook three special meals on Sunday for her mom. I've been notified that my chauffeur services and credit card will be needed to procure the necessary ingredients. Whether I’ll actually be allowed to partake in those special "mom meals" is not yet clear.

Whatever else my wife does on Mother’s Day, either with or without the rest of us, is entirely up to her.

Because the best Mother’s Day present may just be a day off from being a mom.

Staff writer Keith Spera chronicles his parenting adventures in the occasional 'Parental Advisory' column.