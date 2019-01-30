The options for live music in New Orleans this week include a big awards show/concert, a Gothic rock pioneer and an acclaimed British singer-songwriter.
Best of the Beat Awards
6 p.m. Thursday, Generations Hall, $45
For more than two decades, OffBeat magazine’s annual Best of the Beat Awards has celebrated the musical community of New Orleans and south Louisiana. Part awards show, part concert and part networking opportunity, the event brings together a wide variety of musicians and music fans. The winners in more than 40 categories, including album, artist and song of the year, were determined by a public vote and will be announced during the show. Scheduled performers include Grammy-nominated Mardi Gras Indian funk band Cha Wa, zydeco artist Sean Ardoin, R&B band Water Seed, swamp pop singer Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings with special guest T.K. Hulin, the Iceman Special, Nesby Phips and a tribute to this year’s lifetime achievement award winner, Walter “Wolfman” Washington.
Peter Murphy
8 p.m. Monday, Civic Theatre, $30 advance, $35 day of show
In the late 1970s, the British band Bauhaus emerged at the vanguard of the new post-punk movement. Draped in gloom and dark imagery, singer Peter Murphy, bassist David J and their cohorts established the template for foreboding gothic rock during the band’s initial run; scores of later industrial and alternative rock bands would cite them as an influence. After Bauhaus disintegrated, Murphy launched a solo career; David J joined with other ex-Bauhaus bandmates as Love and Rockets and scored the hit “So Alive.” For his current Ruby Tour, Murphy is joined by David J to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the founding of Bauhaus. At the Civic Theatre on Monday, they’ll perform the band’s seminal 1980 debut album “In the Flat Field” in its entirety, followed by an encore of other Bauhaus classics. Desert Mountain Tribe and Vinsantos open the show.
Robyn Hitchcock
10 p.m. Saturday, Gasa Gasa, $20
Robyn Hitchcock is a songwriter’s songwriter. From his time with the Soft Boys in the 1970s through a long string of albums under his own name, the British-born Hitchcock has crafted character sketches and sly songs that are very much reflective of his unique perspective on music and life. Folk music, psychedelia, nihilism and wry humor all factor into the mix. He's never achieved mega-stardom, but to his core of devoted fans, he has few peers. Hitchcock’s most recent album, a self-titled effort that was his 21st solo project, was released in 2017 via YepRoc Records. He makes a rare visit to New Orleans for a Saturday night show at Gasa Gasa.