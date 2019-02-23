KISS really was the hottest band in the world Friday night at a full Smoothie King Center. Especially drummer Eric Singer.
Singer's drums sat perilously close to a battery of stage orifices that belched forth what was, even by the none-too-subtle standards of KISS, a staggering amount of pyrotechnics. Multiple eruptions of fireballs, fireworks, fog, concussive detonations worthy of a howitzer -- and that was all just in the opening song, "Detroit Rock City," which found our made-up heroes, all but the roasting Singer, descending from the rafters aboard individual platforms.
In the early going of Friday's two-plus-hour strafing, the only song not accompanied by pyro was the one with "fire" in the title: "Heaven's On Fire." That's KISS-style irony.
Co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with Singer and fellow latter-day recruit Tommy Thayer, have dubbed their current tour the End of the Road. As have other acts dating to the 1960s and '70s, KISS has embarked on a long kiss goodbye.
Nothing sells tickets like a farewell tour. In 2017, KISS played the Gretna Heritage Festival. Now they're back to filling the Smoothie King Center.
It's difficult to imagine how any fan of the band left disappointed. Stanley, Simmons, Thayer and Singer were not a shadow of their former selves. They were KISS in all their strutting, blood-spitting, platform boot-wearing, "Love Gun"-firing glory.
Yes, all the gimmicks were codified in Camaro culture decades ago. But humorless is the heart that didn't race just a bit when "Detroit Rock City" gave way to the dual guitar leads that introduced "Shout It Out Loud," as they have since Gerald Ford's presidency. And has there ever been a better coupling of cowbell and clobbering guitar than the first few bars of "Calling Dr. Love"?
Quibbling is certainly possible. "War Machine" is not a particularly good or fun song; its Armageddon imagery and message were not conducive to rocking and rolling all night, much less partying every day. Neither were "Psycho Circus" and a couple of other selections.
And Stanley's banter sometimes went on a bit too long. He has long made a habit of tossing out some of the hoariest arena rock cliches ever uttered; it's his shtick, and the exaggerated earnestness with which he delivered it was funny at times ("the KISS Army are not followers! The KISS Army are leaders!"). His shtick could also be tiresome, as when he extended a long tease about whether or not he should visit a small secondary stage back by the soundboard. (Spoiler alert: he did.)
But at 67, Stanley is a youthful marvel. He's more than capable of still wearing a sequined vest with no shirt underneath. And when he was out on that secondary stage during "Love Gun" -- can songs with such titles even be written any more? -- he hopped around and shimmied in his platform boots for all of Thayer's guitar solo.
Thayer made the guitar work look easy as he did much of the heavy lifting. Overall, this show was more musical than previous KISS outings I've witnessed. During "Lick It Up," the guitars quieted down, then segued into The Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again"; Singer jumped in with a credible Keith Moon fill. They all then pivoted back into "Lick It Up," which Stanley had noted dates to 1983. "Some of you weren't born in 1983," he enthused. "But you know what this song's about."
Probably so. And after Friday, they know what KISS is about.