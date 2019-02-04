The Foo Fighters will not open the new Fillmore New Orleans with two performances on Feb. 15-16 as previously scheduled.
The concerts have been postponed to May 15-16 due to what a press release describes as a "band member injury."
Tickets for the original shows will be honored on the new dates. Refunds are also available at the original point of purchase, but refund requests must be made by Feb. 18.
As it stands now, the Fillmore will open with hard rock band Coheed & Cambria on Feb. 18, followed by two nights of Duran Duran on Feb. 19-20. The first of the two Duran Duran dates is sold out.
The Fillmore New Orleans, a multi-million-dollar, 2,200-capacity venue on the second level of Harrah's New Orleans downtown casino, was developed by Live Nation Entertainment and is named for the famed San Francisco venue of the 1960s.
Live Nation booked the Foo Fighters, one of the world's most popular rock bands, for a splashy two-night grand-opening celebration. Local favorites Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band were to be the opening acts.
Tickets sold out quickly, despite prices that started at $270 for standing-room general admission and ranged up to $399 for reserved stadium seating.
Whatever debilitating injury occurred -- neither the nature of the injury, nor the band member who suffered it, was revealed -- it must have occurred sometime on Sunday. The Foo Fighters performed in Atlanta on Saturday night for a DIRECTV pre-Super Bowl concert streamed live on Twitter.
A statement released Monday by the Foo Fighters' publicist read in part, "The band apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the rescheduling. They regret that they will no longer be able to christen The Fillmore New Orleans, but promise to bring it in May."
The bandmembers were also scheduled to ride in a mini-parade, dubbed the Krewe du Foo, on Feb. 14, the night before the two-night stand at the Fillmore kicked off. The status of the parade is not clear.