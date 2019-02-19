Hours before progressive hard rock band Coheed and Cambria christened the new Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans on Monday, guitarist Travis Stever had already reaped a windfall.

The band’s assistant tour manager popped into the adjacent casino – the Fillmore occupies a vast, previously empty space on the second floor – and won $400 at roulette. He then treated Stever to a po-boy from Mother’s Restaurant.

“It was delicious, too,” Stever enthused.

A lunch courtesy of casino earnings wasn’t the only thing Stever liked about the Fillmore.

“The room sounds really good,” he reported following the band’s afternoon soundcheck. “It’s not washy or bouncy. It will be one of those good-sounding rooms.”

He was also impressed by the spacious dressing rooms and the staff’s attitude.

“You can tell they’re all excited to be here. I don’t know if it’s just the honeymoon period and (in the future) they’ll scoff at you when you show up. Right now, they’re all smiles and can’t wait to keep asking what they can do.”

That the dozens of staffers – identified by their “Fillmore Krewe” T-shirts – would be excited to finally welcome musicians and patrons is not surprising.

Many months of construction on the multi-million-dollar, Live Nation-owned venue were followed by weeks of training, then an unfortunate grand-opening weekend buzzkill.

The Foo Fighters postponed last weekend's two sold-out grand-opening shows until May, and cancelled their Krewe du Foo mini-parade, after an unnamed Foo suffered an unnamed injury.

As the next band on the Fillmore schedule, the honor of opening the venue shifted to Coheed and Cambria.

On Monday, approximately 1,200 fans turned out for the occasion, slightly more than half the venue’s capacity. Those who entered below the Fillmore marquee on the casino’s Canal Street side ascended an epic staircase. (An elevator is also available, and patrons 21 or older can access the Fillmore via an escalator in Harrah’s Masquerade club).

At the top of the stairs, the spacious lobby featured a smooth concrete floor, a stylish bar topped by a tuba, a coat check room and a concierge desk. Three bushels of apples, a Fillmore symbol, sat near the merchandise table.

A wide hallway lined with sequined artwork and a golden Mardi Gras Indian suit led to another lobby area. To the left is B.G.’s Lounge, a small room with its own bar, booths and food menu. Beyond B.G.’s are the vast, well-appointed bathrooms.

To the right is the entrance to the music hall itself, marked by a six-foot, red fleur de lis. Four chandeliers hung from the high ceiling – chandeliers were the signature décor of Bill Graham’s original 1960s-era Fillmore in San Francisco – and red curtains lined the lower walls. Otherwise, the main hall is largely unadorned.

Elevated VIP platforms line either side of the open floor. Stadium seating at the back of the room has 300 or so padded, reserved seats. Long bars serve drinks and upgraded bar food (pulled pork sliders, a Parmesan-crusted grilled cheese, the vegetarian “Impossible Burger,” etc.).

As the Fillmore’s calendar attests, Live Nation plans to aggressively book theater-size acts from rap to country and everything in between. That opening night defaulted to Coheed and Cambria may have worked to the staff’s advantage: They were able to test-drive the room with a more modest, manageable crowd, before Duran Duran filled it to capacity the following night.

Coheed and Cambria certainly tested the sound system. Stever and his bandmates churned out 90 minutes of tightly constructed, chandelier-shaking, uptempo hard rock marked by frontman Claudio Sanchez’s wail, Stever’s riffs and solos, and a robust rhythm section.

They showcased the big hooks of “Unheavenly Creatures,” the title track of their current album, then reached back to the driving 2007 anthem “Feathers.” After a final run through “Welcome Home” – with Sanchez hoisting his double-neck guitar to play behind his head – they crashed to a close.

The crowd exited efficiently – most to the Canal Street staircase, but others to the passageway leading to the casino.

Maybe some of them would be as lucky as Stever.

“There are a couple of smaller cities, with smaller clubs, where it’s, ‘Let’s just push through it,’” the guitarist said. “But I’ll look forward to coming back to the Fillmore. It’s got a good vibe to it. It’s a super-nice atmosphere, and a beautiful space.”