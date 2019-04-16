Tipitina’s will apparently not host the annual Instruments A Comin’ fundraiser on the Monday between New Orleans Jazz Fest weekends, as it has for the past 17 years.

The popular all-star fundraiser is a casualty of the club’s sale late last year by businessman and real estate developer Roland von Kurnatowski to members of the band Galactic.

Over the years, Instruments a Comin – featuring a marching band "battle of the bands" outside the club and a marquee procession of local musicians, including Galactic, inside – has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy instruments for school band programs.

Von Kurnatowski and his wife, Mary, launched the non-profit Tipitina’s Foundation for that purpose. The foundation was not part of the sale of the club and the related business to Galactic, which closed on Nov. 30.

+26 By buying Tipitina's, Galactic inherited a turbulent 40-year legacy of music and more On a foggy night in December, Galactic bassist Rob Mercurio paused on the corner of Tchoupitoulas Street and Napoleon Avenue, pondering the en…

However, the terms of the sale apparently allowed Von Kurnatowski to continue to use “Tipitina’s” as part of the name of his foundation for a “limited wind down period.”

According to a joint statement released Tuesday by Galactic and Tipitina’s, the sale also gave Von Kurnatowski the right to hold Instruments A Comin this year on April 29, its traditional Monday between Jazz Fest weekends.

But with less than two weeks to go, the statement said, “neither Tipitina’s nor Galactic has received any information from Roland Von Kurnatowski or any of his associates on what their plans are for this year's Instruments A Comin'.

“We have reached out numerous times to try and get clarity on what Mr. Von Kurnatowski's proposed plans are for Instuments A Comin' and the date at the club. Unfortunately, at this time we have received nothing concrete.”

Von Kurnatowski had never been to Tipitina’s, and had virtually no music business experience, when he first bought a 51 percent share of the business from then-owner Jim Green in the mid-1990s. Their working relationship quickly soured and by 1997, Von Kurnatowski had acquired the entire Tipitina's business.

More recently, he and a partner restored the Orpheum Theater. He has also embarked on an ambitious project to turn South Shore Harbor near the Lakefront Airport into an entertainment district.

The negotiation for him to sell Tipitina’s to members of Galactic stretched across several months in 2018.

Upon closing the deal, various bandmembers stated their intention to improve the operation of Tipitina’s while maintaining the aesthetic that had made them fans of the venue long before they performed there as Galactic.

They intend to continue raising money for music-related causes via a new, not yet announced non-profit entity.

“We are currently in the process of putting together our own philanthropic events in the future and look forward to announcing those plans very soon,” the joint statement from the band and club said.

Meanwhile, if Von Kurnatowski hasn’t booked any bands for Instruments a Comin’ at this point, it is unlikely the event will happen this year.

And the club cannot schedule another show on the Monday between Jazz Fest weekends – typically a busy night for music venues, with thousands of music fans in town for the festival all looking for something to do – unless Von Kurnatowski “releases” the date.

Von Kurnatowski did not respond to a message seeking comment.