In 1973, when Randy Jackson was 17, he and his bandmates in Shepherd’s Bush hid in a utility closet at Cosimo Matassa’s Jazz City recording studio on Camp Street for 14 hours just so they could sneak into an Atlantic Records party for Led Zeppelin.
His reward for spending an entire day using a bucket for a bathroom while wearing platform shoes and bell-bottoms? The chance to stand near Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant as a joint was passed.
In the late 1980s, after Jackson’s band Zebra had joined Led Zeppelin on the roster of Atlantic Records, he was invited to replace a guitarist in Plant’s solo band who was battling substance abuse.
Jackson, who played more than his fair share of Zeppelin songs with Zebra, spent three frantic days learning Plant’s solo repertoire. The day before flying out to meet the band, he got another call: Plant had decided to give his original guitarist another chance.
Such close calls aside, Jackson now channels Plant onstage in a setting he could never have imagined as an aspiring young guitarist.
For the past 22 years, Jackson has been the voice of “The Music of Led Zeppelin,” a symphonic tribute to one of classic rock’s greatest catalogs.
Conductor/arranger Brent Havens presides over a cottage industry of such “The Music Of …” classical/classic rock hybrids. Jackson has been featured in several of them, including a Pink Floyd tribute.
But the Zeppelin show has proved to be the most durable. The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will join Jackson and the show’s four-piece rock band to perform “The Music of Led Zeppelin” at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts on Saturday night.
When not fronting orchestras, Jackson still performs straight-ahead hard rock with Zebra alongside bassist Felix Hanemann — who was also in Shepherd’s Bush, and had a job at Jazz City, leading to the Zeppelin party caper — and drummer Guy Gelso. They’re booked at the House of Blues on New Year’s Eve.
When Zebra was starting out in the 1970s, Zeppelin made up much of the band’s repertoire. With few exceptions — including “I’m Gonna Crawl” — Jackson sang most of the Zeppelin songs in the classical show with Zebra.
“Up until then, we were playing songs by a lot of different bands,” he said. “But people started wanting to hear more and more Zeppelin. When ‘Physical Graffiti’ came out, we learned probably half of the whole two-album thing.”
The Zeppelin songs that were hard to sing back then still are.
“It depends on how my throat is,” Jackson said. “If my voice isn’t in great shape, I’ll maybe switch my intonation a little bit to rest my vocal cords. It may not be as powerful, but I get through it and at least I’m singing the notes. On good nights, I can do just about anything I want.
“The tough songs are the ones where I’m right at the top of my natural range, heading into my head voice. There’s that area where you switch. Sometimes that area is larger, and that’s when you’re having a good night, when you’ve got a good range of notes to select from. It’s when that range is small that you’ve really got to pay attention to what you’re doing.”
“Heartbreaker” is especially hard. “It’s dancing around an A to a B, down to a G, but it just stays in that area for a long time, and there’s not a lot of breathing room. In a lot of Zeppelin songs, Robert Plant sings a little bit, then stops. This one, you’re constantly singing through the whole verse.”
Jackson played baritone horn through his college years. As a member of his elementary school band, he went on field trips to see what was then the New Orleans Philharmonic at the Municipal Auditorium.
For “The Music of Led Zeppelin,” the orchestras are augmented by a four-piece rock band — guitar, bass, drums and electric violin — plus Jackson’s acoustic guitar. The trick is to keep the rock band and orchestra in sync.
“That’s where the conductor comes in,” Jackson said. “We’ve had a handful of times where the band and the orchestra get completely off track. But we’ve never had a train wreck where we had to stop.”
Over the years, the classical musicians have grown more enthusiastic about the material.
“In the mid-90s, they certainly were aware of who Led Zeppelin was, but there weren’t too many fans of Led Zeppelin in the orchestras. Now they all know it and, for the most part, they all enjoy doing it.”