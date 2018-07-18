Kirasu, a self-described “music, science and visual arts experience inspired by a kind of divine physics hidden behind everything familiar,” is as much a philosophy as it is a band.
The project grew out of conversations about the afterlife between local bassist Alex Smith, his wife, vocalist Sarah Fontenelle, and the late Dave Rosser, the guitarist whose myriad projects included the latter-day Afghan Whigs.
The trio engaged in many “philosophical discussions about the fourth dimension, trying to think beyond what we understand,” Smith recalled recently. “We’re exploring the unanswerable questions: What happens after this realm — not just the afterlife, but with quantum physics? That’s interesting to explore visually and musically.”
In December, Kirasu produced an interactive installation called “Constellations” for LUNA Fête, the Arts Council New Orleans’ annual festival of light, art and technology at Lafayette Square.
On Saturday, an expanded version of “Constellations” makes its nightclub debut at One Eyed Jacks, pairing interactive technology and projection-mapped visuals with original music performed live.
The musicians — including Smith, Fontenelle, Eric Bolivar, Trey and Matt Cloutier and Rick G. Nelson — will perform inside 7-foot-tall cubes. At times, they’ll be obscured by shape-shifting imagery projected onto the cubes by visual artists Jenna deBoisBlanc and Xenia Roma.
The result is a trippy, multimedia presentation.
“We’re trying to create a mindful experience beyond just getting up onstage and playing music,” Smith said.
The show also features a “platform of engagement,” whereby audience members’ movements can affect the visuals. “Interaction with the audience is key,” Smith said. “Our goal is to be immersive.”
Opening the show is A Living Soundtrack, a local electronic/acoustic ensemble that performs to synchronized video projections.
The name “Kirasu” has multiple layers. A “karasu” is a creature from Japanese mythology. Some years ago, Smith said, a deep-ocean denizen matching the mythical karasu’s description washed up on a beach.
That sort of interaction between myth and reality appealed to Smith, Fontenelle and Rosser. “There were so many parallels with what we’re trying to explore,” Smith said. He’s fascinated by how new “data points of real things confound everything that’s been believed. Our understanding of ourselves and what happens to us is growing exponentially.”
They altered “karasu” to Kirasu as an homage to Olivia Newton-John’s character, Kira, in the 1980 musical fantasy “Xanadu,” a favorite movie of Smith’s and Fontenelle’s.
They first met after Smith moved to New Orleans in 2004 to join World Leader Pretend, the local modern rock band that was signed by Warner Bros. Records. After World Leader Pretend’s brief major label tenure fizzled, Smith went on to tour with various British rock bands (he’s a U.K. native himself).
He also backed everyone from violinist Theresa Andersson to Terry McDermott, the Scottish-born rock singer who lives in Algiers and was the runner-up on the third season of NBC talent show “The Voice.” Smith, a bassist by trade, plays guitar with local modern rock band Rotary Downs.
Smith and Rosser met as members of Terry McDermott & the Bonfires. “We hit it off, as Dave did with pretty much anyone he met,” Smith said.
The Bonfires also included drummer Eric Bolivar, now a part of Kirasu. Rosser and Smith also played together in a David Bowie tribute that included another future Kirasu collaborator, Rick G. Nelson, a multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with the latter-day Afghan Whigs.
“It’s the usual New Orleans thing,” Smith said. “You meet lots of people, and people are really collaborative.”
After Smith and Rosser started kicking around musical ideas for a project of their own, Fontenelle suggested that “we need to have something to talk about to inform the writing,” Smith said. “She and Dave, especially, had a passion for this subject” of the afterlife.
Fontenelle, an alumnus of local “yacht rock” band Where Y’acht, is a psychologist by day, a background that factored into their conversations. Her lyrics and melodies reflect the trio’s philosophical discussions about what happens after someone dies.
“For us, the conversations were always about very positive possibilities,” Smith said. “They became very profound, given the loss of Dave.”
Rosser died of colon cancer in June 2017 at age 50, six months before Kirasu’s music was performed publicly for the first time at LUNA Fête.
Still, Smith said, “his fingerprints are all over this. I have wonderful memories of sitting with Dave, watching a piece of film and asking, ‘What would that sound like?’ It’s a very different way of writing from a meat-and-potatoes rock ‘n’ roll band.”
Some Kirasu songs, such as “Delta Waves,” with its sturdy guitar riffs, prominent drums and big chorus, are constructed like traditional pop songs. Others, such as “Cycles” and “When the Moon Comes,” each with an especially ethereal vocal turn by Fontenelle, are more abstract and atmospheric.
A piece called “Mood” was written almost entirely by Rosser. At Saturday’s show, at least in spirit, Smith said, “we’ll be playing with our friend.”