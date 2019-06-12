“Weird Al” Yankovic’s career has outlasted many of the acts he’s parodied — in some cases, by decades.
Anybody remember the Greg Kihn Band? Back in 1984, Yankovic turned Kihn’s then-current hit “Jeopardy” into “I Lost on Jeopardy,” a spoof on the song and the game show.
Or the Crash Test Dummies, whose 1993 hit “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” begat Yankovic’s “Headline News”?
Or Coolio, whose “Gangsta’s Paradise” morphed into Yankovic’s “Amish Paradise”?
Or the Presidents of the United States of America, whose “Lump” became “Gump” (as in "Forrest Gump," itself now a dated reference)?
None of those acts still embark on major tours that fill venues the size of the Saenger Theatre. But Yankovic’s current tour, dubbed “Strings Attached,” stops at the Saenger on Thursday for a sold-out show featuring his band, his usual elaborate production — props, costumes, a video wall, etc. — and a full orchestra.
His career has endured because, like the best artists, he has stayed true to his artistic vision while also keeping it fresh. Twenty-two years after he flipped “Smells Like Teen Spirit” to “Smells Like Nirvana,” he wrote “My Own Eyes,” a “stylistic parody” of former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl’s current band, Foo Fighters. Lady Gaga eventually replaced Madonna as a Yankovic muse. He turned Gaga's “Born This Way” into “Perform This Way" and her “Poker Face” served as raw material for “Polka Face,” one of Yankovic’s elaborate medleys of popular songs revamped as polka tunes.
Back in MTV’s heyday, he blew up with hugely popular videos for “Eat It,” his spoof of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” and “Fat,” based on Jackson’s “Bad.” Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” became “Like a Sturgeon.”
Fast-forward several decades. As YouTube is essentially an on-demand MTV, Yankovic's video savvy continues to pay dividends. For his 2011 album “Alpocalypse,” he pioneered the notion of promoting a new album via the mass release of videos for its songs.
His most recent studio album, his 14th overall, was 2014’s “Mandatory Fun.” It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart, selling more than 80,000 copies its first week. On it, he turned Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” into “Handy,” about a braggadocious handyman. Lorde’s “Royals” morphed into “Foil,” chronicling the uses of aluminum foil (preserving food and warding off alien mind-control beams).
The video for “Tacky,” a send-up of Pharrell’s “Happy,” starred Jack Black, Margaret Cho, Aisha Tyler, Kristen Schaal and “Modern Family”’s Eric Stonestreet, none of whom had careers back when Yankovic started out.
The album’s highlight is the especially clever and literate “Word Crimes.” Using Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” for the musical bed, Yankovic calls out common grammatical errors; he’s especially hard on email and blog-post shorthand. “Word Crimes” is a modern update of the 1970s “Schoolhouse Rock!” series: "Gonna familiarize you with the nomenclature/You’ll learn the definitions of nouns and prepositions/Literacy’s your mission.”
As pop’s resident court jester, Yankovic has cultivated his own kind of cultural cred; he is deployed as a touchstone across the spectrum of popular culture. Here he is getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There he is as a featured speaker at his buddy Lin-Manuel Miranda’s star ceremony (Yankovic’s “The Hamilton Polka” mashed up 14 tracks from Miranda’s Broadway tsunami).
Yankovic starred in the video for Weezer’s cover of Toto’s “Africa” — a parodist appearing in another band's winking, quasi-parody.
He's made cameos on "The Simpsons," "30 Rock," and "How I Met Your Mother," among many others. He co-wrote and performed the theme song to 2017's "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie." An animated version of himself, with accordion, appeared in “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle.” He jawed with Neil deGrasse Tyson on a May episode of “Star Talk” on the National Geographic channel — because, why not?
And yes, there are Weird Al action figures.
In February, his elaborate, 15-album career-overview collection “Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic” — packaged in a replica of his accordion — won a Grammy as the best-designed boxed or special limited-edition package. Yankovic was nominated as one of the project’s three art directors.
“I hope I haven’t been too obvious about this — I’ve kind of been playing the long game,” he said with a straight face during his acceptance speech. “I never really wanted to be a recording artist. I did it for 40 years just so one day I could win a Grammy for being an art director. So I’m glad my hard work finally paid off.”
At four decades and counting, his hard work of making jokes continues to pay off.