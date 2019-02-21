Carl Arredondo, WWL-TV’s chief meteorologist, is retiring after 27 years at the station. His last day is March 1.
He is stepping down at age 55 because of increasingly severe complications from retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative eye disorder that has steadily eroded his peripheral vision. He quit driving more than two years ago, and has in recent months noticed that the condition is affecting his ability to do live broadcasts.
After a brief break following his last day at WWL, he plans to go to work for Lighthouse Louisiana, a nonprofit that advocates for and assists the visual and hearing impaired.
In an interview at the station Monday afternoon, Arredondo compared his vision to looking through the tubes of toilet paper rolls pressed against his eyes. No longer able to do the job “100 percent,” he opted to leave when his current contract expires at the end of February.
A segment on his career, the condition that forced its end, and his plans for the next chapter of his life is scheduled to air during WWL-TV’s 10 p.m. newscast on Tuesday.
Arredondo grew up in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from the University of St. Thomas in Houston with a degree in meteorology and went to work as a weather forecaster for the oil industry.
He never intended to be a TV meteorologist, in part because the weatherman he watched growing up in San Antonio seemed more like entertainers than serious forecasters.
“They were more comedians than scientists,” he said. “I wanted to be a scientist.”
But after being laid off following the oil industry downturn in 1986, he rehearsed doing weather forecasts, put together an audition tape and got a job at a small TV station in Brownsville, Texas. He moved on to jobs in Corpus Christi and Laredo, then was hired by the Atlanta-based Weather Channel.
He was working for the Weather Channel when WWL-TV hired him in 1991. But his start date was delayed while he underwent two surgeries for a detached retina on his left eye. He’d already had surgery on his right eye for the same issue.
“That whole summer was basically retina surgeries,” he said.
In the mid-1990s, he had cataract lens replacement surgery in both eyes. “I’ve always had eye issues."
His left eye had always had a "buckle" in it that affected his peripheral vision. Several years ago, his right eye’s peripheral vision also started deteriorating, along with his depth perception. He found himself tripping on objects he didn't see. His regular Crossfit workouts became more of a challenge; the kettle bells and weights tended to blend in with the floor.
He read an article in Crossfit magazine about an athlete who had to adapt her workout because of vision problems. Her symptoms matched Arredondo’s – and she’d been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa.
Three years ago, his doctors confirmed the same diagnosis. “I’m losing my vision from the outside in,” he said. “I only have central vision. Many times, I cannot see anything but what I’m looking directly at.”
He’ll walk by people he knows, and often doesn’t see when people extend a hand for a handshake. “Many times I’ve left people hanging. I just don’t see it.”
“In the past year, it’s gotten harder for me to fake it. It’s difficult now to go out by myself without difficulty.”
He adjusted his routine accordingly. He goes grocery shopping at 7 a.m., when “there’s less people there for me to literally bump into.”
His vision at night is worse or in dark theaters. With the loss of depth perception, stairs are a challenge. “I’ll just see one solid line – I can’t see the steps.”
In early December, he was on-air reporting on a severe thunderstorm. Standing in front of a green screen, he relayed information fed onto a monitor by fellow meteorologist Alexandra Cranford.
But he didn’t notice a graphic she uploaded about the storm’s lightning strikes.
“That made me realize that I’m not able to do this job at 100 percent any more,” he said. “I didn’t want, in a severe weather event or hurricane coverage, to miss something that’s important.”
When turning to look into a different camera in the studio, he sometimes can’t find it. “People at home are saying, ‘Why is he looking off to the side?’ It’s because I literally can’t find the camera. It’s gotten harder for me to fake it.”
Over the Christmas holidays, he mulled his situation. With his contract up at the end of February, he decided “this was probably the right time” to step down.
“I don’t want to hang on too long. I have too much respect for this job, and the job that I’ve done, that I don’t want to do it half-assed. If I can’t do it 100 percent, it’s time for me to move one.”
Arredondo has an impressive band lined up for his “retirement party”: KISS. A longtime fan – his first concert and his first album were by KISS – he plans to attend the band’s Friday night concert at the Smoothie King Center.
Years ago, Arredondo persuaded WWL’s Mardi Gras live coverage team to don KISS attire for their annual group costume. He dressed as singer/guitarist Paul Stanley, only to realize later, much to his chagrin, that he applied Stanley’s signature star make-up to the wrong eye.
On Friday night, he joked, "they're going to come and celebrate (my retirement) with me."