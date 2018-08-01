The first word on Galactic’s 1996 debut album belonged to Theryl “Houseman” DeClouet. “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to New Orleans, Louisiana, home of the hits,” he intoned in his knowing, sandpapered drawl. “And if you're from outta town ... welcome to the Third World.”
DeClouet, who died July 15 at age 66 following years of declining health, was Galactic’s featured vocalist as the New Orleans contemporary funk band first achieved national acclaim.
He and his bandmates made for strange bedfellows. He was a black, 40-something, veteran soul and R&B singer from the rough and tumble Hollygrove neighborhood. They were white, suburban, twenty-something novice musicians, only one of whom, drummer Stanton Moore, was even a New Orleans native.
“We knew it was a unique mix,” Moore recalled this week. ”But it worked.”
Galactic was an early example of old New Orleans interfacing successfully with new New Orleans. Despite the generational and cultural differences, the rapport was for real. To his young bandmates, Houseman was more than just a mentor and friend. He was the authenticity to which they aspired.
Using vintage instruments, they took their cues not from the 1980s music of their youth, but from 1960s and ‘70s recordings by the likes of James Brown, the Meters and the Neville Brothers.
“Theryl was there for the period we drew inspiration from,” Moore said. “He was our portal into that era.
“Here we were, these young white kids from the suburbs, with a cat who grew up on Valence Street and knew our heroes. Theryl, in our minds, legitimized what we were doing. We weren’t just a bunch of white kids playing funk.”
In 2017, DeClouet joined Galactic one last time in an Uptown recording studio to record a song called “Can’t You Believe"; it also features Ivan Neville, trombonist Corey Henry, trumpeter Shamarr Allen and vocalist Erica Falls. It will be released on Friday, three weeks after the singer's passing, via Spotify, YouTube, iTunes, Amazon and other digital outlets.
“I think it’s the best thing we’ve done with him,” Moore said.
Born in New Orleans in September 1951, DeClouet moved around the country before settling in Hollygrove. He earned his nickname as the host, or “houseman,” of a long-ago craps game he regulated with a .45 caliber pistol. (An early Galactic promotional photo depicted him shooting dice with his boyish bandmates.)
As a young man, he toured with the Lyrics, a four-man vocal group. The Lyrics evolved into the R&B ensemble Hollygrove, which cut a handful of singles and a 1985 album, “New Orleans’ Best Kept Secret,” that made waves in Japan.
Around 1990, DeClouet teamed up with percussionist Michael Ward in the gritty New Orleans funk band Reward. When Reward wasn’t touring overseas, the band held down a regular Sunday night gig at Benny’s Blues Bar, the infamously decrepit and now-demolished Valence Street music shack.
Reward’s fans included future Galactic bassist Robert Mercurio and guitarist Jeff Raines. They grew up together in Maryland, friends since second grade, and chose colleges in New Orleans — Tulane for Mercurio, Loyola for Raines — specifically because of the city’s musical legacy.
One night at Benny’s, they introduced themselves to DeClouet.
“He loved to embrace fans and talk to them,” Mercurio said. “We were those people until he joined our band.”
During the 1995 recording of Galactic’s debut album, “Coolin’ Off,” producer Dan Prothero suggested they feature a guest vocalist on a couple songs. DeClouet was the obvious choice.
During a rehearsal/writing session at the house on the corner of Magazine and Valmont where Mercurio, Raines and Moore lived, they quickly co-wrote “Something’s Wrong With This Picture,” one of two songs on “Coolin’ Off” to feature DeClouet.
He then started sitting in with Galactic at Café Brasil, the Mermaid Lounge and other clubs as the band’s “permanent special guest.” His friends would come check out his new collaboration. “He’d say, ‘Ivan’s gonna stop by,’” Moore recalled. “And it was, ‘Holy s***, Ivan Neville is coming to our gig!’ That was incredibly exciting for us.”
In August 1996, following the release of “Coolin’ Off,” Galactic hit the road with DeClouet as a full-fledged band member. They traveled in Moore’s parents’ 1978 Ford Econoline conversion van, the same van in which a 6-year-old Stanton rode to Disney World. DeClouet regaled his bandmates with decidedly non-Disney-like tales from a life far removed from theirs.
“We had a piece of history traveling with us in the captain’s chair of my parents’ van,” Moore said. “He loved to talk. He would talk all the time. He was a traveling oral history machine, talking about our favorite period of music.”
During those early tours, the band members unofficially assigned themselves seats in the van. Mercurio sat next to DeClouet.
“He would always say, ‘I’ve been every one of you guys,’” Mercurio recalled. “He had been in every situation we’d be in, with girls or family or friends. He’d been there and done that and knew the outcome and what advice to give.
“He had the knowledge and experiences that none of us had. We were just out of college, and he had lived three lives at that point.”
Relentless touring helped Galactic build a national following on the burgeoning jam-band circuit. DeClouet always made a grand entrance onstage, often in a brightly colored suit and hat. For a New Year’s Eve gig at the Warfield in San Francisco, his bandmates donned matching red suits like his.
“They looked like little white Housemen,” DeClouet later recalled approvingly.
He was featured on Galactic’s first four studio albums and a live album. He parlayed his heightened profile into a 2001 solo album on Rounder Records, “The Houseman Cometh.”
But the good times didn’t last. The band gradually shifted back toward more instrumental music; DeClouet’s role diminished. His health also declined as he battled diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and other ailments. He was hospitalized more than once during what turned out to be his final tour.
In the summer of 2004, Galactic released a statement announcing DeClouet’s departure following a pair of farewell shows at the Fillmore in San Francisco.
“It was a difficult place to be in,” Moore said. “We loved him. But we didn’t want to be the cause of making his health worse than it was. We didn’t want to keep him out on the road and run him down.”
A year later, Hurricane Katrina devastated Hollygrove; DeClouet landed in Chicago. He self-released a second solo album, “The Truth Iz Out,” which featured Ivan Neville. He returned to New Orleans only occasionally, but his legend still loomed large. Papa Grows Funk dedicated “My Man!,” a song on the band’s 2007 album “Mr. Patterson’s Hat,” to him.
In March 2013, Galactic, the Revivalists and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band staged “Bring the Houseman Home,” a benefit concert at Tipitina’s to raise money to help DeClouet move back to New Orleans. He eventually returned, settling in Harvey.
Over the years, Galactic had been an opening act at Red Rocks, the 9,500-seat natural amphitheater outside Denver. As a trouble-making youngster, DeClouet spent time at a boys’ home in Denver, where his father lived. He could see Red Rocks in the distance and vowed to one day headline a concert there.
So when Galactic finally co-headlined Red Rocks on July 14, 2016, the band invited him to join them.
“It was a big thing for him,” Moore said. “He wasn’t doing great (health-wise); someone had to help him walk onstage. But he really wanted to be there, and we really wanted him to be there. The crowd just ate it up.”
During one of his final visits with DeClouet this summer at West Jefferson Medical Center, Moore screened a rough version of “Can’t You Believe” on a portable speaker. Outfitted with a tracheotomy tube, Houseman couldn’t speak.
But when he heard his voice, “his eyes got wide and he started gently nodding his head,” Moore recalled. “He was tapping with his right hand on the rail of the hospital bed in perfect time with the music. So I knew he was hearing it.
“I held his right hand, and told him how much I loved him, and how much I learned from him. With his left hand, he touched his chest, like, ‘Me, too.’”
For Mercurio, “it was crazy to be in the room with him and not hear him talking. He was always the talker and I was the listener. It was weird to have those roles reversed.”
Over the past decade, Galactic has worked with a variety of singers and rappers, including Cyril Neville, Macy Gray and Living Colour’s Corey Glover. For the past two years, local R&B powerhouse Erica Falls has been the band’s featured singer.
But they rarely perform the material DeClouet once sang.
“It doesn’t work as well with other people — he had such a unique voice and unique take,” Mercurio said. “To us, and our fans, there’s a sort of holiness to those songs. Those are Houseman songs.”
A fund to assist DeClouet's family with medical expenses has been set up through the New Orleans Musicians' Clinic. Donations made in his name will go to his family.