Before the funeral, the children are properly threatened. Best behavior, I warn, or no dessert for the rest of the weekend.

Dessert-related threats generally get their attention. Such additional motivation is necessary ahead of a funeral, as “somber” is not in their skill set; merriment and mischief are more their speed.

But they need to understand the gravity of certain situations.

“Sometimes I like going to funerals,” says Sophie, 11, “because they have those little bowls of mints.”

Clearly, she's still working on the "gravity" thing.

She wouldn’t be attending this particular funeral because of a prior commitment. Neither would my wife, who was out of town.

Thus, it was up to me to wrangle third-grader Sam and first-grader Celia. Scavenging suitable attire for Sam is a challenge; a white dress shirt, khaki-colored jeans and dark blue sneakers must suffice. His clip-on tie is missing, which is not surprising: His school shoes recently disappeared for a week.

The crowd at the church is worthy of a state funeral. A hundred people are ahead of us in a receiving line that wraps around the circumference of the sanctuary.

We get in line near the guest book stand, next to a Catholic priest who is about my age. Sam insists the priest and I shake hands. We do. Sam insists we shake hands again. We do again.

Sam eyeballs the man of the cloth: “Are you married to your wife?”

The priest laughs: “That’s a complex answer.”

Sam changes direction: “You have any food?”

The priest’s pockets are empty; he’ll feed no multitudes, nor Sam, today.

I turn away from the kids to chat with the folks ahead of me. Turn back around to discover Sam has unbuttoned his shirt.

An untucked shirt is acceptable; an unbuttoned shirt is not. Neither is climbing over a pew nor commando-crawling on the carpet. Sam loses dessert before the line has moved 20 feet.

He peeks into an empty confessional. “He wants to take confession,” says the priest.

Father, you don't have nearly enough time for his confession.

“That boy doesn’t have any sin,” protests a woman standing nearby.

That boy's sisters would disagree.

I briefly lose sight of Sam, only to find him at a rack of votive candles. A kindly older lady in a leather jacket is helping him light one of the candles. “Are you thinking of a special friend?” she asks.

Nope. He’s thinking of mischief.

She guides the lit match in his hand to the wick. I hold my breath. Miraculously, the candle is the only thing that catches fire.

We’re nearing the front of the line. Sam darts for a grand piano; I intercept him before his fingers hit the keys. Confessionals, candles, a piano — he’s run quite the gauntlet of temptation in this church.

Celia smiles sweetly and announces, “I’ll go to your funeral, Daddy!”

Thank you, honey. Please try to work it into your schedule, hopefully many years from now.

Keith Spera's Parental Advisory: Father's Day thoughts on being a better dad than a sea lion In her new Netflix comedy special “Hard Knock Wife,” a very pregnant but still R-rated Ali Wong goes on a tear about the demands of motherhood…

We pass a table with pictures of the deceased as a boy. Celia processes that the boy in the photos is the man who has died. She asks what happened to him. I tell her his heart stopped working.

She knows that Sam, her partner in crime and best friend, was born with a heart that wasn’t quite right, a byproduct of Down syndrome. She is clearly concerned: “What if Sam’s heart doesn’t work?”

Well, he’d have surgery to fix it. But his heart, I assure her, is pumping just fine.

Mortality weighs heavily on Celia’s mind. It’s a big, intimidating concept for a first-grader. It’s also a big, intimidating concept for the father of a first-grader. As a parent, you no longer aspire to stay alive just for yourself. You want to stay alive for your kids, to see them through to adulthood.

Celia often expresses her desire for everyone in the family to stay the same age forever. That, she figures, would stave off the whole dying thing. I gently explain that’s not how life works. Therefore, it’s important to love and enjoy each other, and be happy in the moment.

Minutes before the funeral service starts, we finally squeeze through the crowd in the aisle and pop out by the guest book stand once again.

Celia realizes we’ve come full circle: “We’re back where we started!”

Ashes to ashes, dust to dust — ultimately, we all end up back where we started.

Staff writer Keith Spera chronicles his parenting adventures in the occasional "Parental Advisory" column.