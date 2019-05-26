Where was Ariana Grande?
Grande has hijacked the pop culture conversation for a reason. Her singles are very much of the moment, assembled from elements of contemporary trends and overlaid with her stratospheric vocals.
She is a master of social media. A message posted on video screens before her sold-out Saturday night concert at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center invited fans to “please enjoy photographing and video taping the show” (however, no news photographers were credentialed to shoot the concert).
And Grande has displayed fortitude in dealing with a succession of tragedies, from the suicide bombing that killed 22 fans leaving a 2017 concert in Manchester, England, to the death of former flame and longtime friend Mac Miller and a very public break-up with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson. The former Nickelodeon star, now 25, has been forced to grow up very publicly, and she has handled herself well.
But on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center, Grande matched neither the strength not the spectacle of such top-tier pop talents as Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Pink. On their most recent tours, those three women presided over smart, stylish, eye-popping productions; they were always the center of attention.
Grande, by contrast, often disappeared within her own show.
For much of the night, she was indistinguishable from her dancers, as she was often costumed like them. She tended to rely on her production, rather than her personality, to carry the show. She didn’t address the audience until only two songs were left in the show; that connection should have been cultivated much earlier.
And that production did her a huge disservice by rarely, if ever, depicting her on the LED wall and massive half-orb that served as the stage backdrop. Instead, her image was projected only intermittently on the smaller, oval-shaped screens that flanked the stage – and she was often poorly lit to boot.
Thus, for all the fans not within spitting distance of the stage, she appeared as only a distant blip of a high-ponytail in high heels.
She opened Saturday’s show singing an a cappella “Raindrops (Angels Cried)” out of sight. She and her dozen dancers then rose from below the stage seated at a table, Last Supper-style, for “God Is a Woman.” Not exactly a feminist anthem in the traditional sense, it suggests that the female narrator’s bedroom skills are akin to a religious experience. She and her dancers writhed and posed to bring home the point.
For “Break Up With Your Girlfriend (I’m Bored),” the troupe cavorted with chairs on the catwalk that surrounded a pit area filled with fans. Grande did not stand out, save her ponytail. During her smash “7 Rings,” she wore the same sort of retro-style pink jacket as her dancers; again, she was often lost in the crowd.
In the show’s third act, she was, quite literally, overshadowed by the moon, as it was projected onto an enormous orb that descended over the pit. She wasn’t illuminated by spotlights as she sang, and thus was largely invisible.
During the first of at least four costume changes, a vintage video on the small screens showed a grade-school Grande breathlessly quoting a scene from the 2003 movie “Bruce Almighty.” She returned to sing “R.E.M.” without the dancers. A drummer, guitarist, keyboardist and keyboardist/bassist positioned in the shadows at either corner of the stage replicated the song’s dense trap-pop arrangements, distinguished by the occasional solo.
Grande’s lead vocals were live, but the backing tracks and heavily processed breakdowns – in “Successful,” “Fake Smile,” “Everytime” and elsewhere – were pre-recorded tracks. The space in “Sweetener” gave her room to show off her voice. The influence of Janet Jackson came through on “You’ll Never Know.” Shades of Mariah Carey colored Grande’s ascents to her upper register.
“The Light Is Coming,” with its straight-ahead rock beat, was far less interesting than the fun “Into You” that followed. Her vocal prowess was evident on “Dangerous Woman.”
During “Break Free,” appropriately enough, she dressed in red sequins while her dancers wore black and gray, a contrast that, at last, singled her out as the star.
An abrupt ending to “No Tears Left to Cry” made for an anti-climactic conclusion to the regular show. The inevitable “Thank U, Next” encore, with its confetti cannons, was more spirited. Grande and her dancers made one more victory lap around the catwalk, the final of too few star turns.