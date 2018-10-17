Organizers of this weekend’s inaugural Country Smooth Fest hope it goes down as smoothly as the whiskey for which it is named.
The Country Smooth Fest takes over the grounds of NOLA Motorsports Park in Avondale with headliners Hunter Hayes and Joe Nichols on Saturday and Justin Moore and Granger Smith on Sunday.
With the fate of the much larger Bayou Country Superfest uncertain – there’s been no word yet if the festival will return in 2019 – Country Smooth Fest may be the only opportunity for country fans to gather en masse for a long day and night of music.
Lori Carcich launched both the new festival and Country Smooth Whiskey, an 86-proof premium whiskey distilled in Indiana, bottled in Nashville, and currently distributed in six states, including Louisiana.
First-year festivals often struggle to attract an audience, especially to an unfamiliar venue. No one on the Country Smooth Fest bill approaches the popularity or ticket-selling power of Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert or Blake Shelton, let alone country's two most popular acts, George Strait and Garth Brooks.
Saturday headliner Hunter Hayes, a native of Breaux Bridge, received a toy accordion from his grandmother as a toddler. He was soon picking out Cajun songs and jamming with the house band at a seafood restaurant. On weekends, his parents drove him to festivals around south Louisiana.
Louisiana Red Hot Records released his first album, "Through My Eyes," in 2000, when he was 9. In high school, he convinced his parents to move with him to Nashville. There, he wrote songs recorded by the likes of Rascal Flatts before landing his own recording contract with Atlantic Records. The label allowed Hayes to co-write the songs and play all of the instruments on his 2011 self-titled major label debut. That album yielded the Top 10 hits "Wanted," "I Want Crazy" and "Somebody's Heartbreak" en route to selling more than 1 million copies.
Hayes’ 2014 follow-up, “Storyline,” yielded a moderate hit in “Invisible,” but fell well short of its predecessor’s sales. He hasn’t released a new studio album since 2015's “The 21 Project," a collection of several songs he’d released over the previous year via digital distribution platforms.
On Saturday, Country Smooth Fest also includes Joe Nichols, Tyler Farr, RaeLynn, William Michael Morgan, Whiskey Myers, Austin Burke and more, spread across three stages.
Staring out from under the brim of his white cowboy hat, Justin Moore stands at the vanguard of a new generation of male country singers, a little bit classic and a little bit contemporary.
The Arkansas native’s fourth studio album, “Kinda Don’t Care,” was his third consecutive No. 1, following the hit singles “You Look Like I Need a Drink” – the accompanying video indicates Moore's sense of humor is very much intact – “Somebody Else Will,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Point At You,” “Small Town U.S.A.,” “Til My Last Day” and “Lettin’ the Night Roll.”
He now headlines small arenas; in March he made a stop at the UNO Lakefront Arena. His fifth studio album is due in early 2019.
Joining Moore at the festival on Sunday are Granger Smith – who passed through south Louisiana earlier this year as Luke Bryan's opening act – the Josh Abbott Band, Lindsay Ell, Lainey Wilson, Sonia Leigh, Reed Foley, the Baton Rouge band Parish County Line and more.
Gates open at 10:30 a.m. both days, with the music starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.
General admission single-day tickets are $60. A two-day pass is $110.
A single-day VIP ticket is $160 and includes access to an air-conditioned sports bar with viewing balcony, indoor restrooms, reserved parking area, and a voucher for one festival merchandise item. Two-day VIP tickets are $300.
Things to know before you go to Country Smooth Fest:
* There is no reentry.
* No tailgating or alcohol consumption will be allowed in the NOLA Motorsports parking lots.
* The festival will employ the same “clear bag policy” as the NFL. Only one-gallon or smaller clear bags will be allowed, along with small clutch purses and fanny packs. Backpacks, diaper bags and any other bag larger than a clutch, including camera and binocular cases, are not allowed. Neither are cameras with detachable lenses.
* Foldable beach and canvas chairs are allowed, as are blankets and personal umbrellas. Lounge chairs, beach umbrellas, tents, tarps and inflatables chair are not.
* Most viewing areas are on asphalt, so comfortable shoes are a good idea.
Go to countrysmoothfest.com for more info and the complete schedule.