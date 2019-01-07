Justin Timberlake isn’t just bringing “SexyBack.” He’s also bringing his voice back.
After postponing an October concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden because of bruised vocal cords, the multi-media pop star called off a slew of shows in November and December to give his pipes more time to heal.
After a two-month hiatus, he finally returned to the stage on Jan. 4 at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Barring any further complications, he’ll headline the Smoothie King Center as scheduled on Tuesday (Jan. 15).
Tickets are still available, starting at $49.50 plus fees for upper-deck seats and ranging up to $225 for seats in the arena’s lower bowl. Some $175 standing-room-only floor tickets were also still available at press time.
Timberlake and his horn-heavy band, the Tennessee Kids, will cavort across an innovative, amorphous performance platform — it’s not really a “stage” in the traditional sense — shaped like an ink blot. Two glob-shaped spaces are connected by a walkway that flows through a central circle surrounded by a premium “party pit.”
Based on reviews from the tour, he’s going to dance (a lot). He’s going to showcase some especially smooth moves with his microphone stand. Lasers will blaze amid other whiz-bang production elements.
He’ll likely be as personable, funny and eager-to-please as always, engaging and interacting with the audience, cutting down the distance between star and performer with the sort of humor and boyish, nice-guy-who-is-just-naughty-enough charm that make him such a successful “Saturday Night Live” host, and so hard to root against. Musically, he’ll demonstrate the range that enables him to share stages with rap mogul Jay-Z and duet with outlaw country throwback Chris Stapleton, and seem completely comfortable and at home in both settings.
The show will service the unplugged, campfire singalong aesthetic implied by his fifth studio album, “Man of the Woods,” which is now nearly a year old. Stapleton co-wrote three songs on "Man of the Woods," and contributed the guitar solo to the album’s first single, “Filthy.”
But the album, and the show, are also very much informed by the sleek, contemporary, hip-hop-influenced R&B, pop and soul that has marked much of Timberlake’s solo output to date.
Reflective of the rural theme of “Man of the Woods,” Timberlake’s wardrobe on this tour has tended toward flannel, T-shirts and red bandannas. It’s a much different look than he's sported in the past.
But Timberlake’s compulsion to stay fresh prevents him from doing the same thing twice.
That includes reviving *NSYNC, the boy band that launched his career. *NSYNC hasn’t joined its boy band brethren, New Kids on the Block and the Backstreet Boys, on the reunion tour circuit. One reason is Timberlake’s solo success. He is to *NSYNC what Sting is to the Police: a solo star who has no need or desire to go back to his old group. (But Timberlake did join the rest of *NSYNC to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April).
His desire to innovate and remain relevant partially explains the long gaps between his albums. Five years elapsed between his two 2013 releases and “Man of the Woods."
Another reason for the gaps: Making music is only part of what keeps him busy. And he’s rarely idle.
He’s now a co-producer of the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee, a festival that was co-founded by Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin. He’s executive producing a forthcoming game show, “Spin the Wheel.”
He’s been the subject of a Jonathan Demme-directed documentary and authored his own coffee table book, “Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See In Front of Me.”
Nearly 13 years have elapsed since his single “SexyBack” sparked a whole new era of Justin-mania. Weeks shy of his 38th birthday, Timberlake keeps finding ways to remain relevant well into the third decade of his career.
Just when that career needed an infusion of fresh energy, he conjured “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” the Academy Award-nominated dance-party romp from the “Trolls” soundtrack that proved to be pretty much irresistible to most humans between the ages of 6 and 60.
That he also voiced the lead character in the animated film speaks to his ubiquity on the pop-culture landscape and his range as an entertainer.
If his voice is willing, that range should be on full display at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday.