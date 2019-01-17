Members of the Foo Fighters will ride in a miniature Mardi Gras-style parade through downtown New Orleans on Feb. 14, the evening before the band headlines the two-night grand opening of the new Fillmore venue inside Harrah's Casino.

The parade, dubbed the Krewe du Foo Broken Hearts Social Club Parade, is slated to roll at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 starting on Howard Avenue. It will pass Lee Circle and head down St. Charles Avenue, then turn onto Canal Street and conclude at Harrah's.

Other participants in the parade include the Camel Toe Lady Steppers, the Rolling Elvi and at least two marching bands.

In addition to members of the Foo Fighters, riders include Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. They'll toss customized "Krewe du Foo" and Fillmore throws.

The Foo Fighters will play two sold-out grand opening concerts at the 2,200-capacity Fillmore on Feb. 15-16. Preservation Hall and Shorty will each open one of those shows.