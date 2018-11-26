Thirty or so minutes into Nine Inch Nails’ Sunday show at the Saenger Theatre, frontman Trent Reznor thanked the audience and offered a we’re-all-in-this-together observation: “Here we go again.”
Sunday’s show was the last of Nine Inch Nails’ three consecutive nights at the Saenger. But to his credit, Reznor delivered a very different setlist each night. Only the conclusions of the regular sets and the encores remained the same: “Head Like a Hole” and “Hurt,” respectively.
Reznor was a bitter, alienated young man when he composed Nine Inch Nails’ 1989 debut album, “Pretty Hate Machine,” which established him as industrial rock’s melodic man in black. His downward spiral into drugs and alcohol, a spiral that played out during his decade-long residency in New Orleans, only made him more nihilistic.
Now a sober, 53-year-old husband, father and Academy Award-winning film score composer, he is not the same person who wrote the music that made him infamous. But he still favors all-black attire and, as Sunday’s show demonstrated, is still capable of conjuring intensity.
Sometimes too much. On “Gave Up” and elsewhere, he and the four-piece live version of Nine Inch Nails redlined the needle, squalling away on industrial punk rave-ups that bordered on white noise with no redeeming melody. The task of singing the most throat-shredding choruses of said industrial punk rave-ups often fell to lead guitarist Robin Finck.
But elsewhere, Reznor and his four collaborators demonstrated the power of restraint. Another constant of NIN setlists is a selection or two from the catalog of Reznor’s late friend and collaborator, David Bowie. Sunday’s Bowie homage was a show highlight, starting with a recreation of “I Can’t Give Everything Away,” the final track on Bowie’s final studio album, “Blackstar.” Stark and unsettling, marked by a sweet electric keyboard figure, it drifted off into the cosmos and reformed as “Subterraneans,” the last cut on Bowie’s 1977 album “Low.” Reznor himself performed the “Subterraneans” saxophone parts. The arrangement, carried by an electric cello, evaporated into a white wash of sound broken by plunks on an electric keyboard. The Bowie segment lived up to the title of Nine Inch Nails’ current tour, “Cold and Black and Infinite.”
The band snapped back with the jittery, nervous energy of “The Perfect Drug.” Released 21 years ago on the soundtrack of the David Lynch film “Lost Highway, wasn’t performed live by Nine Inch Nails until the current tour. Extraordinarily ordinary by Reznor standards, it benefited from the live treatment.
Strobe and white lights figured prominently in the visual presentation. Centerstage, Reznor moved with a boxer’s bounce, struck a fighter’s crouch, or grasped the top of his microphone stand with both hands and hung his head, as if bearing the weight of the world, or at least his own lyrics, which can be quite heavy.
The raw “Gave Up” transitioned into the equally energetic but more melodic “Wish.” That in turn led into the even deeper groove of “The Hand That Feeds”; Reznor led the clap-along.
It was the perfect set-up for “Head Like A Hole,” which has achieved hands-0n-the-air anthem status. Reznor bore down against a backdrop of blinding strobes and big drum fills.
In the encore, “Survivalism” gave way to the tambourine and bass breakdown of “The Good Solider.” They followed up with what Reznor announced as “another rarity. This was written and recorded right down the street.” With that, they ushered in “And All That Could Have Been,” from the 2002 live/studio double-album of the same name.
“Hurt,” Reznor’s grim masterpiece, concluded the night. Johnny Cash’s stark cover of “Hurt” served notice that his life and career were nearing the end. The way Reznor attacked “Hurt” on Sunday showed just how vital he remains.