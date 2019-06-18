The life and musical legacy of New Orleans icon Mac "Dr. John" Rebennack will be celebrated Saturday at the Orpheum Theater during a day of public and private events.

The Orpheum will host a public visitation from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. A private, invitation-only memorial service is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Orpheum; it will be broadcast live on community radio station WWOZ 90.7 FM.

Following the private service, a public second-line will depart from the theater at 3 p.m.

Quint Davis' Festival Productions Inc.-New Orleans, the firm that co-produces the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, organized Rebennack's memorial on behalf of his family.

Festival Productions has often coordinated memorial services for prominent New Orleans musicians, including Allen Toussaint's service at the Orpheum in 2015.

Rebennack died June 6 of a heart attack at age 77, after years of declining health. He was the subject of an impromptu, unofficial second-line celebration on June 7 that started and ended at Kermit Ruffins' Treme Mother-in-Law Lounge and attracted thousands of fans.

The upcoming event will be a more formal acknowledgment of his profound impact on New Orleans music.

Starting with "Gris-Gris," his 1968 debut album that introduced his "Dr. John the Night Tripper" stage name, Rebennack wrote and recorded essential chapters in the New Orleans music canon. Over the years, he became one of the city's most enduring, respected and iconoclastic musicians and cultural figures.

He was a prominent member of the pantheon of New Orleans piano legends that also included Fats Domino, Professor Longhair, Huey “Piano” Smith, Toussaint and Art Neville. He intermingled funk, rhythm & blues, jazz, rock and more. He recorded albums in tribute to Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and songwriting great Johnny Mercer. He scored a hit via his "Makin' Whoopee!" duet with Rickie Lee Jones.

His body of work is inextricably bound to the city that raised him. On his ambitious 1992 album “Goin’ Back to New Orleans,” he captured the breadth and depth of the city’s sound. He enlisted a who’s who of local contributors for the recording, including the Neville Brothers, Pete Fountain, Al Hirt and Danny Barker.

In his later years, he lent his distinctive voice to varied endeavors. He sang “Down in New Orleans” on the soundtrack of Disney’s animated film “The Princess and the Frog.” His movie and TV credits also included the theme song for PBS' animated “Curious George” TV show and a version of “The Bare Necessities” for Disney’s 2016 remake of “The Jungle Book.”

After Hurricane Katrina, he vented his outrage at official ineptitude and negligence from the stage and on the Grammy-winning CD "City That Care Forgot." After the Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010, he led protests and railed against BP.

In 2011, he was inducted into the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame, joining fellow New Orleanians Domino, Dave Bartholomew, Toussaint, Lloyd Price, Jelly Roll Morton, Longhair, Louis Armstrong and Mahalia Jackson in rock’s official shrine.

In the months before his death, Rebennack realized a longstanding ambition by recording an album of country songs in his style. Working with veteran New Orleans guitarist Shane Theriot as his producer, Rebennack recorded the country standard “Old Time Religion” with Willie Nelson. He also covered Johnny Cash’s “Guess Things Happen That Way” and Hank Williams’ “Ramblin’ Man” and “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.” Aaron Neville, himself a fan of old cowboy songs, sings on a version of the Traveling Wilburys’ “End of the Line.”

Rebennack also crafted a new version of his classic "I Walk on Guilded Splinters" with Rickie Lee Jones and remade his own "Such a Night."

A release date for the album has not been announced.