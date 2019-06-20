Twenty One Pilots’ first headlining appearance at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center in 2017 was as fresh of an arena presentation. Sold out and packed to the rafters, the room crackled with energy.
The duo returned to the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday for a show that wasn’t sold out and felt more familiar than fresh.
Once again, frontman Tyler Joseph magically and instantaneously transported himself from the stage to far out in the seats thanks to a body double disguised by the same ski mask as him
Once again, drummer Josh Dun executed a backflip off Joseph’s upright piano.
And once again, they both surfed atop the audience aboard platforms fitted with stationary drums.
All are still entertaining stunts. But we’ve seen them before. And for a band like Twenty One Pilots, being of-the-moment is essential.
Another issue: “Trench,” the duo’s current concept album, hasn’t had nearly the same impact as 2015’s million-selling “Blurryface.”
All that said, Joseph and Dun spent two hours connecting with their most ardent fans, subscribing to some arena rock conventions even as they invented new ones.
