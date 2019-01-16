If the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival roster has just been released, can a Radiators reunion be far behind?

The long list of performers for the 2019 Jazz Fest was unveiled Tuesday. And on Thursday, the Radiators, a band with a history nearly as long and colorful as the festival’s, commences its annual three-night reunion at Tipitina’s, a series that generally sells out in advance.

The Radiators, as a band, is only a year younger than Tipitina’s. The club first opened in 1977 as a home venue for Professor Longhair, the New Orleans piano titan whose backing band at one point included future Radiators bassist Reggie Scanlan.

Scanlan, keyboardist, singer and songwriter Ed Volker, guitarist/vocalist Dave Malone, guitarist Camile Baudoin and drummer Frank Bua were already veteran New Orleans musicians when they first convened in Volker’s garage in 1978. They kicked off that first rehearsal with Van Morrison’s “He Ain’t Give You None,” then followed it with a Volker original, “Red Dress.”

That launched the Radiators on a decadeslong odyssey as a Big Easy version of The Band, the Crescent City’s answer to Creedence Clearwater Revival. Their “fish-head music,” heavy on groove and guitar solos, fueled many a late night of New Orleans excess, from weekly Wednesdays at Luigi’s pizza parlor near the University of New Orleans to the decadent MOMs Balls.

In the mid-‘80s, the Radiators hit the road. They released independent albums and albums via major label Epic Records, and enjoyed a minor national hit with “Like Dreamers Do,” its melodic, piano-driven hook set off by the song’s concluding bottle-rocket of a guitar solo.

Logging more than 4,500 performances in 33 years eventually wore them down; Volker, especially, grew weary of travel and its related hassles. And so the Radiators said goodbye with a series of farewell shows in 2011.

Their farewell wasn’t forever. The have regrouped each January at Tipitina’s, every couple years at Jazz Fest and for the occasional private concert, all within the greater New Orleans area. And they collaborate in other configurations.

In early 2018, just in time for their 40th anniversary, they released a new album, “Welcome to the Monkey House.” Most tracks on what was the band’s 20th album overall had turned up in Radiators sets over the years, but had never been recorded.

Though they likely won’t ever resume touring or even calling themselves a full-time band, the five musicians seem comfortable with playing a handful of hometown shows for their dedicated fans, many of whom travel from across the country to be at Tipitina’s each January for the Radiators reunion.

This weekend’s shows at Tipitina’s will be the band’s first at the venue since it was purchased by the members of Galactic in late 2018.

The Radiators relationship with Tipitina’s had frayed over the past year after the club, then owned by real estate developer Roland Von Kurnatowski, delayed paying the band for weeks after the sold-out 2018 reunion shows.

“That’s not the way to do business,” Scanlan had said of the situation. “I didn’t want to ever play at Tipitina’s again. This is not the Tipitina’s we were associated with or that musicians built up over the years.”

They moved their nighttime show during the upcoming Jazz Fest to the Civic Theatre, which they’ll headline for the first time May 1, the Wednesday between festival weekends.

But as word broke last year that Galactic was closing a deal to buy the club, Scanlan was optimistic about the club’s future.

“Galactic takes care of their business,” he said at the time. “You can’t have had as much success as them and not have your business straight. If they have the wherewithal to buy it, I have to believe they’ll run it the same as the rest of their business.

“Like most musicians in the city, they have a vested interest in it. It will be great to get it back in the hands of people who understand music in general and appreciate what Tipitina’s has given to the city and its music culture. It’s ground zero for New Orleans music.”

And ground zero for the Radiators’ annual revival.