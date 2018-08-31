The best advertisement for New Orleans might be its own citizens.
That’s the thinking behind the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp.’s new initiative.
The NOTMC enlisted StoryCorps, a New York-based nonprofit that specializes in gathering oral histories, to curate interviews with a cross-section of New Orleanians who have “contributed to the city’s fabric and culture in their own unique way.”
Participants range from former Saints quarterback Archie Manning to restaurateur Ella Brennan and Arthur “Mr. Okra” Robinson, the iconic mobile fruit vendor.
The interview collection, recorded and produced by StoryCorps staffers, often in the organization’s customized Airstream trailer, serves a dual purpose: to take a historical snapshot of New Orleans in its tricentennial year, and to entice visitors to come to the place that is home to so many vibrant personalities.
“StoryCorps is giving us the gift of allowing these great voices to live on for generations,” said NOTMC President and CEO Mark Romig. “To let people be inspired by who they are, and feel the authenticity of New Orleans.”
Romig joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday afternoon at the main branch of the New Orleans Public Library to announce the initiative and preview three of the recordings.
These audio stories from the city’s tricentennial year will be preserved for posterity at the U.S. Library of Congress.
For more practical marketing purposes, they can be heard on the city’s tourism web site, NewOrleans.com, under the tricentennial tab.
Starting Oct. 1, the audio files will also be available at the city's 15 branch public libraries.
According to Romig, the seeds for NOTMC’s partnership with StoryCorps were planted two years ago. At a NOTMC board meeting, Cantrell, then still a member of the City Council, recalled how StoryCorps documented the stories of Broadmoor residents’ Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts back when she was a community activist in the neighborhood.
The nature of what StoryCorps does dovetailed with the NOTMC’s tricentennial marketing campaign, which was built around the theme, “One time, in New Orleans…”
The idea of the campaign is that every visitor to the city leaves with some sort of unique and colorful story.
In the newly unveiled NOTMC/StoryCorps initiative, New Orleanians tell their own stories.
The 25 oral histories posted at NewOrleans.com, each featuring two participants, are divided into seven areas of interest: arts and culture, community service and activism, culinary, education, journalism, “New Orleans life” and sports.
Many of the names are familiar. Former TV anchor, radio broadcaster and painter Garland Robinette spins tales for his wife, Nancy Rhett. Developer Roger Ogden swaps stories with his buddy Ron Forman of the Audubon Nature Institute.
Preservation Hall creative director Ben Jaffe and his wife, Jeanette, recall how they met and how she’s come to play an integral part in the historic music venue.
Restaurant legend Leah Chase is interviewed by her son, Edgar “Dooky” Chase III. Fellow culinary giant Ella Brennan, who died on May 31 at age 92, reminisces with daughter Ti Martin about the early years of the Brennan restaurant dynasty and the origins of the Bacchus parade.
For Romig, the project is partly personnel. One interview pairs his mother, Janice Romig, and his sister, Mary Beth Romig. They recall Janice’s husband and Mary Beth’s father, Jerry Romig, the Saints’ longtime public address announcer for home games.
“As we build the brand of New Orleans as a ‘city of stories,’ ” Mark Romig said, “this is the perfect segue.”