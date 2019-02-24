Terence Blanchard, the much-acclaimed New Orleans-born and -based trumpeter and composer, emerged empty-handed from Sunday night's 91st annual Academy Awards.
He had received his first Oscar nomination, for best original score, for his contributions to the Spike Lee film "BlacKkKlansman." But the Oscar went to Ludwig Goransson for his music for "Black Panther."
Blanchard has composed scores for Lee's films dating back to 1991's "Jungle Fever."
The original score category honors the composers who craft the instrumental music that serves as an audio backdrop throughout a film. An effective score heightens emotions, builds suspense and serves other narrative purposes.
In addition to Blanchard and Goransson, the other nominees were Nicholas Britell for "If Beale Street Could Talk," Alexandre Desplat's "Isle of Dogs" and Marc Shaian's "Mary Poppins Returns."
After graduating from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts in 1981, Blanchard moved to New York to become a professional jazz musician. He replaced Wynton Marsalis in Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, released joint albums with saxophonist Donald Harrison Jr., then moved on to solo projects. He moved back to New Orleans in 1995 and has lived here ever since save a brief, post-Hurricane Katrina exile to Los Angeles.
Blanchard's creative partnership with Lee has proven to be a productive one. Among the Lee films Blanchard has scored are "Malcolm X," "Crooklyn," "4 Little Girls," "Bamboozled," "Inside Man" and "When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts," Lee's documentary about Hurricane Katrina's levee failures and the destruction they caused.
In total, Blanchard has scored more than three dozen films, while also releasing more than 20 albums as a bandleader. He's earned 15 Grammy nominations for those albums and has won five times. His wins include a best large jazz ensemble album Grammy for his 2007 release "A Tale of God's Will (A Requiem for Katrina)."
He also wrote an opera, "Champion," which debuted in 2013 in St. Louis.
In addition to such major creative endeavors, he also tours with his own band and has stayed involved with various educational initiatives.