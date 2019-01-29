Four months after being diagnosed with stage IV prostate cancer that had metastasized into his bones, guitarist Spencer Bohren has settled into his new normal. Constant touring is out; vegetable juice and other dramatic dietary adjustments are in.
“He’s doing remarkable well,” says Andre Bohren, Spencer’s son. “He looks and feels great. He’s lost a bunch of weight, some of it from the cancer, some of it from his new diet. But the symptoms aren’t affecting him. (At first) his bones and various parts of his body hurt; they don’t now.”
On Thursday, Andre Bohren, the drummer in genre-defying rock-jazz-funk ensemble Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes, will host “Singing For Spencer,” a benefit concert for his father at Tipitina’s.
Starting at 8 p.m., five acts will play 45-minute sets: Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers, the theatrical rockabilly band featuring Aurora Nealand and Andre and Spencer Bohren; guitarist Anders Osborne accompanied by bassist George Porter Jr. and drummer Johnny Vidacovich; alternative rock band Sweet Crude; Raw Oyster Cult, with several former members of the Radiators; and Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes. Tickets start at $25.
“Musicians aren’t cash rich,” Andre Bohren said. “But when it comes to helping a brother out, everybody’s willing to give their time and talent. Every single person I reached out to said yes immediately.
“The response has been truly overwhelming. Old friends of my dad’s are coming in from all over the country. He’s made some pretty strong connections.”
The elder Bohren has been a fixture of the local music community since the 1970s. From 1978 to 1982, he held down a Monday night gig at Tipitina’s. In more recent decades, he’s lived the life of a modern-day troubadour, peddling an evocative medley of American roots music drawing on blues, folk, gospel and other traditions.
He often performs alone, interspersing stories between songs rendered with acoustic guitars, a National steel guitar or vintage lap steel guitars. His documentary performance “Down the Dirt Road Blues” has introduced legions of students to American roots music.
His September diagnosis “came out of the blue, as any diagnosis like that does,” Andre Bohren said. “Cancer is something that happens to other people until it happens to you.”
That said, “my folks have taken it in stride. My dad is getting his body in the best shape he can so he can fight it. But he says he can’t hate the cancer, because he created it. Now he’s trying to un-create it.”
Chemotherapy, he learned, could possibly damage the nerves in his fingers – a huge concern for a professional guitar player. And after weighing the odds that chemo may or may not extend his life X-many years, “he just couldn’t see it as being the right path.”
Instead, he’s taken a holistic approach, working with a nutritionist to fashion a diet designed to boost his immune system and make his body less hospitable to cancer. Documented on his health blog, it involves no sugar or dairy, lots of raw juices and vegetables and “more kale than you can imagine,” Andre Bohren said. “He just got eggs OK’d – he was pretty happy about that.
“He’s very motivated. Nothing motivates like cancer to not cheat on your diet and to stick to a daily regimen.”
For 40 years, Spencer made his living on the road, touring across the United States and Europe. That touring ceased with his diagnosis.
“One of the feeding factors of cancer is stress,” Andre said. “He was pushing himself constantly with his touring schedule. There was a lot of stress.”
A successful GoFundMe campaign established by Spencer’s wife, Marilyn, alleviated concerns about lost income. Now Spencer is able to make music for its own sake.
“Usually when he’s home, he’s on the computer booking the next round of gigs,” Andre said. “Now he’s pulling guitars out of the closet that he hasn’t played in years. When he passes by one, he’’ll play something.
“He’s playing music instead of performing music, which is a different thing. “It’s good to get back to playing, because he’s been a performer for so long.”
That said, Spencer still does the occasional gig. And he plans to be on hand for Thursday’s benefit at Tipitina’s.
“He feels great but sometimes his energy shuts down,” Andre said. “It’s unpredictable. He might be too worn down that time of the day. But he wants to play with everybody – these are his pals.”