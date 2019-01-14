Plenty of tickets are available for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. But they’ll cost you.
The rematch between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams, in which the winner advances to Super Bowl LIII, is officially sold out. But resellers, including the NFL’s officially sanctioned Ticket Exchange on the Ticketmaster web site, are well-supplied with tickets.
As of Monday evening, more than 1,000 seats were available just in the Superdome’s terrace level. The lowest prices on Ticket Exchange, as well as other resellers such as Vivid Seats and Stubhub, hovered around $300 before the addition of the inevitable fees.
The cheapest seats on Stubhub were a set of six in row 15 of Section 650 in the terrace end zone. They were listed for $284 apiece, plus fees.
If you want to sit closer to the on-field action, expect to spend much, much more.
Seats in Section 141 of the lower plaza level behind the Saints sideline near the 30-yard line ranged from $1,175 to $1,610 a pop on Stubhub. To sit in the second row of Section 114, closer to the 50-yard line, you’re looking at $1,541.
The resale market is especially sensitive to supply and demand. Prices could move either up or down as Sunday approaches, depending on how many fans of either the Saints or Rams want to experience the game in person, rather than watching it on TV.
Less than 24 hours after the Saints’ come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, the secondary market hadn’t yet experienced a rush of ticket-buying on Monday. Stubhub listed nearly 100 tickets in sections 609, 612 and 617. Those numbers remained constant throughout the day.
The NFL Ticket Exchange offered more than 100 tickets in Section 604, including a set of 11 adjoining seats in row 19 priced at $350 each.
Such high-altitude seats may not be of interest to high-rolling fans of the Rams who plan to travel to New Orleans for the game. Various media reports have noted that the Rams have finally started to attract celebrity fans to games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The Lakers’ LeBron James and “Modern Family” star Ty Burrell were among the stars on hand as the Rams beat the Cowboys on Saturday.
If James decides to come to New Orleans for the NFC Championship Game and wants to sit by himself, he can fork over $2,223 for a tenth-row seat in the loge level’s Section 336 near the 50-yard line.
But if he wants to bring a buddy, he’ll have to move two rows back, to row 12. That seat will still cost him $2,223. Plus fees.