The options for live music this week include an ageless crooner, a local rap star and a double shot of classic arena rock.
Marcus King Band
9 p.m. Thursday, Tipitina’s, $18-$20
No less an authority on gritty Southern soul and blues guitar and vocals than Warren Haynes has endorsed Marcus King, a 22-year-old Southern soul and blues guitarist and vocalist from South Carolina. Haynes produced both of King’s releases to date, including his self-titled 2016 full-length debut. As the son of bluesman Marvin King, Marcus had a head start. But his own skills, especially when framed by the horns and organ of his band, are what speak for him now. He has forged a mutual admiration society with two New Orleans bands, the Revivalists and Naughty Professor, both of whom are booked for the Marcus King Band’s Family Reunion festival in Black Mountain, North Carolina, in October. Meanwhile, Bishop Gun opens for the Marcus King Band at Tipitina’s on Thursday.
Lil WeezyAna Fest
7 p.m. Saturday, Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square, $65.50 and $95.50
In the late 2000s, New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne ranked among the most successful, acclaimed and intriguing artists in the game. His career has cooled off considerably, as the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper and Childish Gambino have moved atop the hierarchy. But Wayne is still popular enough in his hometown to headline his own Lil WeezyAna Fest. The first edition in 2015 coincided with the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Its success — financially, if not necessarily artistically — led to annual encores, some more coherent than others. This Saturday’s fourth Lil WeezyAna Fest celebrates the 10th anniversary of “Tha Carter III,” Wayne’s watershed, 3-million-selling 2008 album, which contained the hits “Lollipop, “A. Milli” and “Mrs. Officer." Scheduled special guests include Tory Lanez and Baton Rouge’s NBA YoungBoy, a veteran of previous Weezy-fests. Tickets are $95.50 for the standing room only area closest to the stage or $65.50 to stand toward the rear of the venue.
Tony Bennett
8 p.m. Saturday, Saenger Theatre, $66-$97
Tony Bennett is that rare individual who fought in World War II, painted a commemorative poster for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (of his pal Louis Prima) AND recorded an album of duets with Lady Gaga. By any measure, Bennett has lived an extraordinary life, one that started as the son of an Italian immigrant father in Queens. Like many handsome crooners of his generation, Bennett’s initial bout of stardom, coming at the close of the big band era, eventually petered out; he spent much of the 1970s adrift and battling cocaine. In the 1990s, his son Danny successfully orchestrated a comeback, introducing his pop’s music to a younger generation. Bennett hasn’t slowed down since. At 92, he has yet to announce a farewell tour; he apparently intends to keep swinging until he can’t. Bennett’s daughter Antonia, a jazz-pop singer who graduated from the Berklee College of Music, opens for her dad Saturday at the Saenger Theatre.
Journey and Def Leppard
7 p.m. Monday, Smoothie King Center, $66 and up
Sample any hour of just about any FM rock radio station in the 1980s and you’ll likely turn up at least one Journey and one Def Leppard song. Originating on either side of the Atlantic Ocean, both bands started out making melodic rock with some heft to it, only to develop more of a glossy MTV sheen down the road. The hits stop coming long ago, but fans still fill arenas to sing along to the likes of “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully” (all Journey) and “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Photograph,” “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak” (Def Leppard). Believing two classic rock bands are an easier sell than one, Journey and Def Leppard teamed up for a co-headlining tour this summer. It stops at the Smoothie King Center on Monday, which will be Journey’s fifth appearance at the venue in only nine years.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
FRIDAY
The brassy Boogie Men are featured at Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
At Chickie Wah Wah, an ensemble called Lost in the ‘60s covers favorites by the Beatles, the Beach Boys, the Hollies, the Kinks, the Monkees and their contemporaries.
The triple bill at One Eyed Jacks features Strange Roux, Crooked Vines and Roadside Glorious.
SATURDAY
Modern Cajun band the Lost Bayou Ramblers do the 11 p.m. set at d.b.a.
The Rebirth Brass Band teams up with Sexy Dex & the Fresh at Tipitina’s.
New Orleans drummer Herlin Riley, a veteran of the Wynton Marsalis Sextet, powers his own ensemble at Snug Harbor.
Rockabilly combo Johnny J & Hitmen hit Chickie Wah Wah with the Plough Boys.
SUNDAY
Drummer Joe Dyson leads a young modern jazz ensemble at Snug Harbor.
MONDAY
John Boutte sings early at d.b.a., followed by Mardi Gras Indian funk band Cha Wa.
TUESDAY
Singer Sarah Quintanas and guitarist Alex McMurray join forces at Chickie Wah Wah.
Vocalist Beth Patterson and pianist Josh Paxton team up at Snug Harbor.