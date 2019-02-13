The options for live music in New Orleans the week of Feb. 14-20 include the first slate of shows at the new Fillmore New Orleans, topped by a two-night stand by one of the biggest bands of the 1980s.
Duran Duran
7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Fillmore New Orleans, $105-$249
Against all odds, Duran Duran endures. Bands perched on the leading edge of the pop culture precipice, as Double-D was in the 1980s, generally fall off. And indeed, the darlings of the dawn of MTV didn’t stay atop the pop charts, or continue to headline stadiums, indefinitely. But the core four that remain from the original quintet — Simon LeBon, John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes — have made the transition from pinup boys to still-stylish adults with minimal embarrassment. Their hook-laden synth-pop anthems have aged well, even as the band members continue to work on new material. This year will likely see the release of their 15th studio album, their first since 2015’s “Paper Gods." They’re on the road for a handful of dates, including a two-night stand at the new, 2,200-capacity Fillmore New Orleans in Harrah’s Casino. Tuesday’s show is officially sold out, though tickets are available on the secondary market.
Coheed and Cambria
6:30 p.m. Monday, Fillmore New Orleans, $29 and up
For more than two decades, Coheed and Cambria has churned out a dense, intricate brand of progressive metal/hard rock. Over the course of nine studio albums spread across 23 years, the musicians have streamlined their sound, but still specialize in loud, ambitious, at times aggressive, music. And as they have been for years, lyrics are still mostly based on “The Amory Wars,” a science fiction storyline written by vocalist Claudio Sanchez that has spawned a novel and a comic book series, in addition to various concept albums in the band’s catalog. Thanks to the Foo Fighters’ injury-related postponement of this weekend’s previously scheduled grand opening shows at the new Fillmore New Orleans at Harrah’s, Coheed and Cambria will have the honor of being the first band to headline the venue. Foxing opens the show.
Alabama
7 p.m. Friday, Smoothie King Center, $32 and up
Cousins Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry formed a band called Wildcountry in Fort Payne, Alabama, in 1969. They spent summers playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, bar called the Bowery. After several years, they'd rechristened themselves Alabama. They went on to sell more than 70 million albums and essentially rewrite the rules for country music, establishing that a self-contained band could be just as successful as solo performers. They blurred the lines between fiddle-driven traditional country and harder-edged Southern rock while turning out dozens of No. 1 singles marked by rich harmonies and rock-solid hooks and melodies; “My Home’s In Alabama,” “The Closer You Get,” “Tennessee River,” "Dixieland Delight," "Mountain Music," “Love in the First Degree” — it’s a long list. Alabama is celebrating its 50th anniversary on the road in 2019. Cook, the band's fiddler and guitarist, has Parkinson's disease and will perform as his health allows. The tour stops at the Smoothie King Center on Friday; Tracy Lawrence, the contemporary country singer who notched a slew of hits in the 1990s, opens the show.