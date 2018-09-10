Paul McCartney will bring his Freshen Up Tour to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on May 23, 2019.
That effectively rules out McCartney as a headliner at the 50th anniversary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The press release announcing his Smoothie King Center show emphasizes that this will be Sir Paul's "only area appearance."
Tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. A presale for American Express cardholders runs from Sept. 11 through Sept. 13.
McCartney most recently performed at the venue in October 2014.
He'll be touring next year in support of his new album, "Egypt Station," which was released Sept. 7. He'll be backed onstage by the same band that has toured with him for the past 15 years: keyboardist Paul "Wix" Wickens, bassist Brian Ray, guitarist Rusty Anderson and drummer Abe Laboriel Jr.
His performances in recent years have stretched to more than two hours, intermingling Beatles and Wings classics with more recent material.
McCartney has long been on many Jazz Fest fans' wish list. Given that McCartney's upcoming dates include an appearance at the Austin City Limits Festival in Texas this October, American festival appearances were in the mix for his touring schedule. But he won't be making a Fair Grounds stop in 2019.
The Smoothie King Center show is being promoted by Beaver Productions, the longstanding, New Orleans-based independent concert promoter.