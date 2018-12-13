The live music options in New Orleans this week include a pair of contemporary country hitmakers and a homegrown star celebrating New Orleans’ 300th birthday.
Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch
7:15 p.m. Friday, Champions Square, $29 and up
Cole Swindell had the good fortune to attend the same university (Georgia Southern) and join the same fraternity (Sigma Chi) as country star Luke Bryan. He met Bryan through that connection and ended up working for him. And then writing songs for him. And then getting his own publishing deal, followed by his own record deal. Now Swindell is a contemporary country star himself with a string of radio hits, including “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey,” “You Should Be Here” and “Middle of a Memory.” He’s teamed up with fellow country hitmaker Dustin Lynch (“Cowboys and Angels,” “Where It’s At,” “Small Town Boy”) for the co-headlining "Reason to Drink … Another Tour." It stops at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square on Friday. Lauren Alainia opens the show.
Harry Connick Jr.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, UNO Lakefront Arena, $18 to $117
Now that his syndicated daytime TV talk show, “Harry,” has shut down after two seasons, New Orleans’ Harry Connick Jr. has time to return to his primary occupation: as a pianist, singer and composer. Connick’s 2018 tour is a celebration of New Orleans’ tricentennial. Set lists for the current fall/winter edition of the tour also include material from his hugely popular Christmas albums. His band includes New Orleans trombonist Lucien Barbarin, a longtime collaborator. Saturday’s hometown show at the UNO Lakefront Arena is a benefit for the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music at the Musicians’ Village, the Ninth Ward post-Katrina development which Connick co-founded. Various VIP ticketing options, including a meet-and-greet, are available.
Anders Osborne
10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Tipitina’s, $35
Guitarist Anders Osborne spends much of his year on the road. But he always finds his way home for the holidays, specifically to Tipitina’s. For two nights, he gathers like-minded friends and fellow musicians for a guitar-heavy jam that ranges beyond his own extensive catalog. The seventh edition of Osborne’s Holiday Spectacular kicks off Friday with guest singer Joan Osborne — no relation to Anders Osborne, she’s best known for her 1995 smash “One of Us” — percussionist Mike Dillon, and violinists Gina Forsyth and Theresa Andersson, the latter of whom was married to Anders Osborne long ago. Dillon returns for the Saturday show, which also features guitarist Billy Iuso, singer/guitarist Vince Hermann, of bluegrass-inspired jam band Leftover Salmon, and singer/guitarist Todd Park Mohr, of Big Head Todd & the Monsters. Two-night passes are sold out, but tickets for individual nights are still available.
Harry Shearer & Judith Owen
7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Le Petit Theatre, $45 (reserved seat), $70 VIP
Each December for the past dozen years, pianist/singer Judith Owen and her husband, comic actor, satirist and “Spinal Tap” bassist Harry Shearer have staged “Christmas Without Tears,” a variety show/holiday house party with a decidedly irreverent twist. Singing, storytelling and striptease are all part of the entertaining show, which takes over Le Petit Theatre in the French Quarter for two nights. Guests scheduled for both nights include keyboardists David Torkanowsky and Jon Cleary, guitarist/satirist Phil DeGruy, soul/blues/funk singer/guitarist Walter “Wolfman” Washington, vocal group Solid Harmony and burlesque performer Trixie Minx. Monday’s special guests include actor/singer Bryan Batt, singer-songwriter Dayna Kurtz and piano/clarinet duo Tom McDermott and Evan Christopher. On Tuesday, the special guests range from actor John Goodman to singer Tonya Boyd Cannon to trumpeter Eric Bloom. Proceeds benefit Le Petit Theatre and the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic. Holiday-themed costuming is encouraged.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
The North Mississippi Allstars visit Tipitina’s, with local blues-based guitarists Alvin Youngblood Hart and Papa Mali on the bill.
Jason Marsalis is on vibraphones with his 21st Century Trad Band at Snug Harbor.
FRIDAY
Trumpeter Shamarr Allen sits in with popular cover band the Topcats at Rock 'N' Bowl.
At Chickie Wah Wah, Lost in the '60s plays songs by the Beatles, Beach Boys, Monkees, Kinks, Hollies and more.
SATURDAY
Holiday season heavyweight Mannheim Steamroller rolls into the Saenger Theatre with its Christmas show.
Baton Rouge blues guitarist Kenny Neal plugs in at Rock 'N' Bowl.
Yvette Landry & the Dukes feature Roddie Romero at Chickie Wah Wah.
New Orleans drum master Herlin Riley powers his combo at Snug Harbor.
Valerie Sassyfras’ Intergalactic Holiday Blowout at Gasa Gasa features special guests the Dirty Bourbon River Show.
SUNDAY
Snug Harbor hosts the adventurous contemporary jazz quartet NOLAtet featuring drummer Johnny Vidacovich, percussionist Mike Dillon, pianist Brian Haas and bassist James Singleton.