The week after Mardi Gras is typically low-key as the city catches its collective breath. That said, those who are still up for live music have numerous options, including a shape-shifting arena country band, an oddball hard rock guitar hero and an acclaimed vocalist.
Morgan James
10 p.m. Friday, One Eyed Jacks, $15-$48
A native of Idaho and graduate of Juilliard, Morgan James possesses the kind of remarkable voice — powerful, crystalline and soulful — that elevates whatever she sings, regardless of the source. She seemed destined for a career on Broadway until realizing her voice was enough to power a stand-alone career. She has released her own full-album recreations of the Beatles’ “White Album,” Joni Mitchell’s “Blue,” D’Angelo’s “Black Messiah” and Jeff Buckley’s “Grace,” as well as a tribute to Nina Simone. Her collaborations with Postmodern Jukebox resulted in viral videos with millions of views; she’s also taken on Nirvana’s “Lithium” accompanied by a dobro and Journey’s “Lovin,’ Touchin,’ Squeezin’ ” as a duet with soul singer Ryan Shaw. Morgan also writes and records original material, providing her own harmonies and background vocals, all of it without any vocal tuning or sweetening. Her “From White to Blue” tour stops at One Eyed Jacks on Friday.
Zac Brown Band
7 p.m. Saturday, Smoothie King Center, $36 and up
The Zac Brown Band is that rare band versatile enough to be booked for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, the Bayou Country Superfest and the Voodoo Experience (although Brown and company didn’t actually perform at Voodoo, as their scheduled 2015 set was rained out). The country equivalent of the Dave Matthews Band, the sprawling ZBB alternates improvisational excursions with Kenny Chesney/Jimmy Buffett-style sand-and-surf getaways such as “Knee Deep” and “Toes,” spiked with fierce Rage Against the Machine covers. The Zac Brown Band headlines the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, with Moon Taxi opening the show; this is one of the final dates of the “Down the Rabbit Hole” tour before the band launches a new tour, with a new production and set list, later this year. Tickets are still available.
Buckethead
8 p.m. Monday, House of Blues, $25-$55
The progressive heavy metal guitarist known as Buckethead has appeared in public throughout his entire career wearing an expressionless white mask a la Michael Myers in the “Halloween” horror films and a KFC-inspired bucket atop his head. Born Brian Patrick Carroll, Buckethead has released dozens of albums on his own and in collaboration with other unorthodox musicians. He also spent several years in the early 2000s as Guns 'N Roses’ lead guitarist and is featured throughout that band's “Chinese Democracy” album. Not surprisingly, Buckethead seems to function best while doing his own thing, which generally involves shredding electric guitars with dexterity and speed while hidden behind his mask and bucket.